Wild Tiger set to hunt for Bahrain riches this winter

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained five-year-old completed a hat-trick in the Royal Hunt Cup following victories at Yarmouth and Goodwood.

Having had a mid-season break, Wild Tiger is now being built up to full fitness, with the Bahrain event won by Richard Fahey’s Spirit Dancer last year on his agenda.

“He’s already run five times this year, so I thought he needed a break after Ascot,” said Bin Suroor.

“I gave him an easy time, he’s in light training now and we are looking at the autumn for him and will look for a race then.

“The target for him is to take him to Bahrain for their big race and he will be running in Dubai next year. You have to give them a break at some point.

“He is an improving horse, he’s doing well and to win at Royal Ascot was good. He seems a nice horse for the future, we just need to look after him. He ran in Dubai last year, so had been busy.”

