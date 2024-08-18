Who will win the Juddmonte International 2024? Our experts have their say ahead of York

Who will win the 2024 edition of the Juddmonte International? Our experts look ahead to a stellar renewal and offer their opinions on the key contenders.

Let's start with the odds-on favourite, City Of Troy. How do you assess his season so far and chances of more top-level success this week? David Ord: He's won a Derby and an Eclipse so he's not doing badly to be fair. This is a colt who has only been beaten once and given what he did at Epsom and Sandown afterwards, we have to accept Aidan O'Brien's reasons for that Newmarket blow-out. We're not dealing with Auguste Rodin Mark II here, and the only real disappointment is he hasn't quite scaled the heights on the track so far this term that connections are expecting him to. But at Sandown he got down and dirty to find a way to win, a key asset for any horse, and while it was a performance that left many deflated, it was only four pounds shy of his Derby-winning one on Timeform figures. He's yet to match - let alone surpass - the meaty number he registered in last year's Dewhurst but this track, this set-up, might just be the day. That’s the hope – I think he’ll win – but the worry is the way he hung right-handed off the bridle at both Sandown and Epsom. He doesn’t want to do that at York. Tony McFadden: I was underwhelmed by his performance in the Eclipse but he wasn't the first horse who has looked rather laboured on testing ground at Sandown. That was the softest going he has encountered according to Timeform and I'm expecting a much-improved display back on a sound surface at York. The ease with which he made up the ground to hit the front in the Derby was deeply impressive and suggests he's capable of reaching the sort of level that is beyond his rivals here.

Andrew Asquith: It was nice to see him quickly put the disappointment of his Guineas run behind him when running out a very convincing winner of the Derby at Epsom, finding plenty for pressure to comfortably see off Ambiente Friendly. City of Troy got the job done in workmanlike fashion in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last time, but a steady pace over a shorter trip didn't really play to his strengths and it was nice to see him knuckle down and grind it out. That form has also been boosted by the runner-up, Al Riffa, who won the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarte by five lengths next time. Aidan O'Brien continues to talk up City of Troy, too, so it is no surprise to see him a short-priced favourite even in a field as deep as this. It looks like being the race of the year and I'd expect City of Troy to come out on top back on a faster surface in a race which should be truly-run. Matt Brocklebank: City Of Troy's imperious Derby win appeared to consign the fallibility on show at Newmarket to the past, but it was back for a second or two in the closing stages of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and York all depends on which way he goes from last month's battling success in wet conditions. Chances are he'll continue his winning streak as in truth the negatives are quite hard to come by with this horse, but he looked far less impressive back over this 10-furlong trip last time so could it be argued he's more effective at the longer Derby distance? It's hard to be sure at this point but you have to consider the York factor too as this (speed-favouring) track can take some knowing and he's never raced here before, while rain in the forecast wouldn't be welcome by connections in a perfect world, for all that he's won two Group 1s on soft ground. The bottom line is that this looks a deeper race than the ones he's contested so far and he's going to be very short so I can leave him for those who like to get stuck in at skinny prices.

Fellow three-year-olds Ambiente Friendly and Ghostwriter have both seen the back of him earlier this year - can you see either of that pair bridging the gap? David Ord: I’d be surprised if Ghostwriter gets as close as he did at Sandown to be fair – the balance of his three-year-old form suggests he needs to come forward a chunk again to shake the principals up. Ambiente Friendly did look a non-stayer in the Irish Derby and a strongly-run race at this trip could be his absolute optimum. I think he’ll go well through the race but I’m not sure he has the kick to win it. Tony McFadden: In a word, no. Ghostwriter simply looks a bit below this level, while Ambiente Friendly was readily brushed aside in the Derby. The drop in trip looks a good move for Ambiente Friendly but I'd still expect others to be stronger inside the final furlong. Andrew Asquith: Ambiente Friendly is a strong-travelling type who has a fair bit of natural speed - he cruised into contention in the Derby - and I'd expect him to be even more competitive over this shorter trip. He shaped similarly in the Irish Derby, too, moving nicely into contention but seemingly outstayed in the closing stages by more of a grinding type. Ambiente Friendly has been freshened up since and I fancy him to run a big race, though I find it hard to see Ghostwriter getting seriously involved. Matt Brocklebank: I ended last season hoping Ghostwriter might be the next big thing to emerge from Clive Cox's yard but I can't be the only one to have been a little underwhelmed so far. He'll need to improve plenty to turn the tables but I've got plenty of time for Ambiente Friendly, whose stamina looks to have been stretched to breaking point at both Epsom and the Curragh. I came away from the Irish Derby thinking he was the one to take from it and I'm dead keen to see what he can do over this trip.

Ambiente Friendly has a drink on the July Course

Which other horses would you be most positive about? David Ord: Calandagan for one, he was brilliant in the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot and while the form might not amount to much, he proved he was clearly effective on quicker ground and is capable of more progress. Bluestocking is enjoying a fine season and is bang in the mix, while at a bigger price Zarakem confirmed he’s still on the upgrade when second to Auguste Rodin in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. This is his trip, the ground is right and any more improvement from him would but him right in there too. It's some race. Tony McFadden: Calandagan. He's one the most intriguing runners having shown marked improvement in the King Edward VII Stakes when getting a sound gallop to chase on fast ground. That form isn't working out, but Calandagan was in a league of his own and scored in a good time so is worth treating as a high-class prospect. Andrew Asquith: Recent Sky Bet York Stakes winner Alflaila has an excellent record at York and did well to win in a race run at an unsatisfactory gallop last time. He seems sure to launch another bold bit, but one of the most intriguing runners to me is Maljoom. This will be his first start at beyond a mile, but the manner in which he finished his race in the Sussex Stakes last time suggests he'll relish this longer trip. He wore first-time blinkers on that occasion, which have been retained, and he lost little in defeat attempting to give weight to high-class 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech. Maljoom will be a biggish price and I think he'll outrun his odds. Matt Brocklebank: You'd be foolish to discount the Japanese horse Durezza given the overall strength on the turf scene over there these days but this is a baptism of fire for that one, whereas we know Calandagan can mix it on British soil after his runaway win at Royal Ascot. I'd make him one of the best King Edward VII winners I've ever seen and would be surprised if he can't be very competitive against older horses over middle-distances. He's a big player and will cope well with any rain that falls before the off, having won on heavy and very soft in France earlier in the campaign.

Calandagan in splendid isolation at Royal Ascot