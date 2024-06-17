The rematch between Auguste Rodin and White Birch in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes is off, with John Murphy’s grey a notable absentee from a final field of nine for Wednesday’s Royal Ascot feature.

Having met in the Tattersalls Gold Cup recently, where White Birch came out on top, the pair meeting again would have been one of the highlights of the week, but that will now have to be another day. For Auguste Rodin, last year’s dual Derby, Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Turf winner, it was a first defeat when he has not totally run below form, but Aidan O’Brien is expecting him to improve for the run. O’Brien is also represented by Hans Andersen.

There are four runners trained in France – Blue Rose Cen and Snobbish, both trained by Maurizio Guarnieri, Zarakem for Jerome Reynier and Patrice Cottier’s Horizon Dore. The UK challenge is led by John and Thady Gosden’s Inspiral and is supplemented by the Owen Burrows-trained Alflaila and Karl Burke’s Royal Rhyme.