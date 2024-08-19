Whistlejacket is now Timeform's highest-rated juvenile colt after he advanced his rating to 112p (from 109) with a three-quarter-length victory in the Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday.
Whistlejacket had been runner-up to Babouche (113p) when sent off favourite for the Phoenix Stakes the previous weekend, but he raised his game slightly to make the Group 1 breakthrough.
Timeform handicapper Graeme North said: "An eight-day turnaround after the Phoenix Stakes the previous Saturday wasn’t enough to stop Whistlejacket winning the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville.
"The progressive son of No Nay Never is thriving on a busy campaign and advanced his form rating yet again to 112p (the ‘p’ denoting further expected improvement) after beating Coventry winner Rashabar by three-quarters of a length, a figure 2lb higher than Blackbeard posted in the same race two years previously before going on to win the Middle Park Stakes for Aidan O'Brien."
Whistlejacket's stablemate Henri Matisse had previously been the highest-rated colt on 110p. Bedtime Story, who is also trained by Aidan O'Brien, is the highest-rated two-year-old with a rating of 116p.
116p Bedtime Story (Aidan O'Brien)
113p Babouche (Ger Lyons)
112p Whistlejacket (Aidan O'Brien)
112p Fairy Godmother (Aidan O'Brien)
110p Henri Matisse (Aidan O'Brien)
