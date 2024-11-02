Wetherby Saturday review & replays including victory for Take No Chances

Take No Chances takes Listed honours

Take No Chances emerged as a potential rival to Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle after continuing her progression with a decisive victory at Wetherby on Saturday.

Dan Skelton’s six-year-old won three times over obstacles last term and made an encouraging start to the new campaign when third as a 33/1 shot for Chepstow’s Silver Trophy last month.

She looked to have plenty on her plate stepping up to Listed class against Champion Hurdle third Luccia in the bet365 Mares’ Hurdle, but the latter already looked under severe pressure when blundering her way through the second-last flight and was soon eased down and pulled up.

Take No Chances (7/2) on the other hand kept responding to Harry Skelton’s urgings and was ultimately impressive in beating Irish raider Royal Eagle by 10 lengths.

“We dropped back in trip with her, like we did with Molly Ollys Wishes in this race a couple of years ago and the year before that. She’s a similar type of horse, she has a fabulous attitude and jumped very slick. It’s a very good result,” said the winning trainer.

“She’s eligible for anything now because we can’t really have a bad year after this. It might be being over-adventurous, but I’ll put her in the Fighting Fifth, just in case Constitution Hill frightens everybody off.

“We won’t be beating Constitution Hill, but she’s definitely improving and we might just turn up and see if there’s a few pennies on offer.”

Elliott has the Edge

The Skelton team were well fancied to complete a double in the following bet365 Hurdle, better known as the West Yorkshire Hurdle, but 8/11 favourite Kateira had to make do with minor honours in third as Gordon Elliott’s Beacon Edge (9/4) emerged triumphant.

The 10-year-old is the first Irish-trained winner of the Grade Two contest since Boss Doyle struck gold for Mouse Morris in 2001.