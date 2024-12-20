Welsh National defence deemed to come too soon for Nassalam

Gary and Josh Moore’s charge was a spectacular winner of the race 12 months ago, romping home by 34 lengths on heavy ground under Caoilin Quinn. However, things have not gone to plan since then, with the seven-year-old completing only one of his subsequent four outings.

He was pulled up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup before trailing home a well-beaten 18th in the Grand National at Aintree.

This term, Nassalam was always behind and tailed off when pulled up at Chepstow in October and, despite being prominent early on, suffered the same fate at Cheltenham last month.

He was still towards the head of the Welsh National ante-post betting, but a training setback has ruled out any hope of a repeat success on December 27.

Josh Moore said: “He won’t make it. He’s missed too much work, so that’s out of the picture for him now. He’ll hopefully be back for the Grand National Trial in February at Haydock.”

Monbeg Genius is now the 5/1 favourite (from 6/1) with sponsors Coral, ahead of Broadway Boy and Where It All Began at 6/1.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.