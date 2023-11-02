Weekend racing tips: Our expert panel answer big questions ahead of Wetherby, Ascot and the Breeders' Cup

Our resident experts are back to tackle this weekend's feature action from Wetherby, Ascot and the Breeders' Cup.

1. Bravemansgame takes on three runners in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby – is he a banker? Andrew Asquith: There may be only four runners, but it does look an interesting renewal, Ahoy Senor and Bravemansgame locking horns again and the addition of unexposed Irish-raider Gentlemansgame adds further intrigue, while Midnight River can’t be ruled out, either. However, Bravemansgame sets a good standard on form and was very impressive in this race 12 months ago. His record when fresh is also excellent and he should take all the beating for me. Ben Linfoot: It looks that way, doesn't it? It sounded for all money like Bravemansgame was going to the Betfair Chase fresh this year, only for Paul Nicholls to change his mind at the 11th hour, citing the ground as the reason for the switcheroo. That's nonsense. It's rather a case of a shrewd trainer spotting an opportunity to get another big race under his belt and why not? Bravemansgame is the best jumper in this field by a long way and I'd be surprised if he didn't land the money here. Tony McFadden: We've seen a few times in recent seasons that it doesn't always take many runners to produce an enthralling horserace, with Energumene and Shishkin proving the point most memorably in the 2022 Clarence House Chase. But Ahoy Senor was very rusty on his return in last season's Charlie Hall and stablemate Corach Rambler's laboured display on his recent return doesn't inspire confidence it will be a different story this time around, while Midnight River and Gentlemansgame have plenty to find on the formbook. It's difficult to look beyond another win in the race for Bravemansgame who went on to show last season that he's a top-class chaser.

2. Who is your best bet at Wetherby away from the feature race? AA: Dan Skelton has won the last two renewals of the Mares’ Hurdle and in Kateira he has an excellent chance of extending his success in the race. She made an excellent start over hurdles last season, winning her first three starts with any amount in hand, and suffered her first defeat only when moving into Grade 1 company against the boys at Aintree. That effort stands out now dropped into listed company on her return to action and, though she isn’t the biggest, she has plenty of ability. Kateira won’t lack for fitness and the 9/4 available seems very fair. BL: The Grade 2 bet365 Hurdle looks a tough race to call between Dashel Drasher and Thyme Hill, but preference is for the former who could be a tough nut to crack under Rex Dingle. Both bring similar hurdling form to the table when assessing their best runs, and Dashel Drasher ran a fine race in the Stayers' Hurdle in March where he was second. A prominent racer, he wears his heart on his sleeve and his track position might just give him the edge over Thyme Hill in this. TM: Eyes are obviously drawn to Willie Mullins' contender Alvaniy in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle (15:30), but he blotted his copybook when beaten at 1/3 at Newton Abbot last time and, for all he's respected, it would be little surprise were he over-bet on his handicap debut. Of interest in the same contest is topweight Albert's Back as he has a fine record at this venue and registered a fourth course success when striking on his penultimate start. That success, as with his other victories here, was achieved over two miles, but he has won over just shy of 19 furlongs on heavy ground at Haydock. It's also worth noting he has gone well fresh before, including when runner-up in a two-mile handicap hurdle at this two-day meeting last season.

Dashel Drasher (right) can win at Wetherby

3. Which horse are you most looking forward to at Ascot? AA: I was a big fan of Monbeg Genius last season and I’m looking forward to seeing him return in the Sodexo Live! Gold Cup. He is a very progressive chaser, winning three of his five starts in this sphere, and he shaped particularly well in defeat when third to subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival on his final start. Monbeg Genius travelled through that race like a well-handicapped horse and fought all the way to the line. He is 7 lb higher on his return, and needed the run on his first start back last season, but he is a horse to follow for me in the coming months, an unexposed chaser who has the potential to land a big pot. BL: It's a good betting card at Ascot with several handicaps to get stuck into, but the GL Events Novices' Hurdle serves up an intriguing race with a couple of highly-touted novices from Olly Murphy and Paul Nicholls taking on Joe Tizzard's Diamond Ri. This horse bolted up in a Warwick bumper in the spring and is from a fine jumping family featuring Pencilfulloflead and Rare Edition, so his hurdling debut is eagerly awaited against a couple of likely solid yardsticks. TM: Monbeg Genius lacked sharpness on his chasing debut and reappearance at Aintree last season, which tempers enthusiasm about siding with him on Saturday on his first start since March, but it will be interesting to see how he shapes as he already appeals as a likely contender for the biggest handicap chases in the calendar. After finishing last of four on his return at Aintree, Monbeg Genius went on to rack up a hat-trick before finishing third in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. That form could hardly have worked out better as the winner, Corach Rambler, landed the Grand National in style, while the runner-up, Fastorslow, took the notable scalp of Galopin des Champs in the Punchestown Gold Cup. Monbeg Genius, who was admittedly in receipt of weight at Cheltenham, was a long way clear of the third and he still looks like a well handicapped horse following a 7 lb rise in the weights.

4. What’s the best bet at the Breeders’ Cup? AA: I really like the chances of Big Evs in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint on Friday evening. He has proved himself one of the best juvenile sprinters around in Britain this season, winning a better-than-average Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot on his second start before following up in a heavy-ground Molecomb. The Nunthorpe seemingly came too early in his development but he got right back on track with an authoritative all-the-way success in the Flying Childers last time. Big Evs possesses plenty of speed and he has all the attributes to take well to the American style of racing. A sharp five furlongs on quick ground will be perfect for him and I expect him to take all the beating. BL: It's great the Americans seem to have latched onto the terrific Live In The Dream story ahead of the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint and it would be great if Adam West can pull this off. I think he can as it's all set up for him drawn in stall five to use his blazing speed and on this track they might not see which way he goes. I think he'll be too quick for last year's winner Caravel to handle and I'll take him to make all under Sean Kirrane and land a massive win for the whole Dream team. TM: Warm Heart in the Filly and Mare Turf. She's up against a high-class rival in Inspiral who looked better than ever when landing the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket last month, but Warm Heart is on an upward curve and could be at a tactical advantage. Warm Heart is dropping in trip following Group 1 wins over a mile and a half in the Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille and is likely to be ridden prominently from her draw in stall 2 (she's tended to race prominently this season). There aren't many holes to pick in Warm Heart who's a strong traveller with an excellent attitude and Inspiral will have to see things out thoroughly on her first start at a mile and a quarter if she is to overhaul Aidan O'Brien's thriving three-year-old.

Santa Anita BC memories: Arrogate posts a brilliant victory