Weekend racing preview: Mark Howard tips for Newmarket and York

Royal Ascot provided slim pickings for Charlie Appleby (0 from 12) last month but the former champion trainer is expected to bounce back at his local track this week with the three day Newmarket July meeting.

Expect a big performance from debutant PEACEFUL CHARM in the maiden fillies’ stakes over seven furlongs on Thursday (16:10) – her stable have won five of the last nine renewals. The daughter of Dubawi cost a cool €2,000,000 as a yearling and holds an entry in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh in September.

The following race is the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes over a mile (16:45), which Appleby has plundered twice in recent years, including with his subsequent Group 1 winner Opera Ballo 12 months ago. The stable are set to be represented this time around by the twice raced CERRO BLANCO who arrives fresh following a 69 days break.