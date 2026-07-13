Weekend racing preview: Charlie Appleby targets Newbury features

Charlie Appleby, who will be hoping a successful July Festival last week can act as a springboard for the rest of the season, has a strong team entered at Newbury on Saturday.
The trainer has entered four in the opening BetVictor Steventon Stakes in the shape of Al Zanati, not seen since disappointing in the Dante at York in May, Arabian Light, First Conquest and Maho Bay.
Persica, Silawi, Crown Of Oaks and Oceans Four are among the possible opponents.
The Godolphin team turn to Symbol Of Honour for the Hallgarten and Novum Wines Hackwood Stakes. The four-year-old has been disappointing since being sent off favourite for last season’s July Cup and is among ten entries.
He was third in the Chipchase at Newcastle last time and faces a rematch with the runner-up that day Marvelman, as well as Noble Champion who was well beaten in ninth.
Other potential rivals are Group One winner Kind Of Blue, Song Of The Clyde, who won the Listed Carnarvon Stakes over course-and-distance in the spring, and the Wokingham third, fifth and sixth in the shape of Soldier’s Tree, Mitbaahy and Binhareer.
Appleby also has two entries in the BetVictor EBF Novice Stakes via impressive Yarmouth winner Nabati, who earned a large Timeform P for his length-and-a-half debut success, and the unraced Force Of Light, a full-brother to Shadow Of Light.
Elsewhere on the card, Richard Hughes has moved to snap up William Buick for Dragon Stakes winner Bint Archange in the Weatherbys Super Sprint.
A total of 30 two-year-olds stand their ground for the valuable pot with Tom Marquand on Vollering, third in a Deauville Listed race for Archie Watson last time.
Richard Spencer has secured the services of Saffie Osborne for Zigazig Ah towards the foot of the weights while Richard Hannon has five still in. At this stage Pat Dobbs is down to ride Call Me Tomorrow who has shown plenty of ability in four runs to date but remains a maiden.
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