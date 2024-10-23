Wednesday Newmarket review & free video replays

Graham Clark rounds up Wednesday's action from Newmarket as Simon and Ed Crisford's Treble Tee attracted Classic quotes.

Treble delight for Crisfords Treble Tee was introduced in the betting for next year’s Betfred 2000 Guineas after looking a potential class act in the making with an impressive debut success in the Aston Martin Novice Stakes. Well supported all morning the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Persian King colt duly obliged in what could turn out to be an above average renewal of the seven furlong contest. Despite being drawn out on the wing in stall one the 100/30 chance moved effortlessly into contention under James Doyle to strike the front just over a furlong out. Finding plenty when asked for his maximum effort Treble Tee crossed the line two and a quarter lengths clear of Mudbir to earn a 33/1 quote for next year’s opening colts Classic with Paddy Power. Ed Crisford, joint trainer, said: “It looked like a hot race beforehand and he has done it well to be fair. "He travelled well and picked up nicely. He did everything you want to see from them first time out really. “I hate being drawn out on the wing first time out as they have that disadvantage as they don’t race amongst horses, but to be honest the way he was travelling I was always quite pleased. He put the race to bed well and is one for the future for sure. “He will be put away now and we will see how he winters and take it from there. Winning like that he has got loads of options. He would get further for sure.”

Sky high for Palmer Misty Sky put her previous experience to good use when opening her account at the fifth attempt of asking in the Prestige Vehicles Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes at Newmarket. Having shown steady progression in three runs after refusing to race on her debut at Hamilton the Hugo Palmer-trained Sands Of Mali filly finally hit the back of the net on her first attempt over seven furlongs. With favourite Qarlyga beaten at half way it was left to fellow newcomer With Zest, from the Sir Michael Stoute yard, to throw down the gauntlet to the Deva Racing-owned filly. But, having been up with the pace from the outset, Misty Sky was not for passing with Aidan Keeley, on his sole ride on the card, steering the 4/1 chance to glory by a length and a quarter. Keeley said: “Speaking to Mr Palmer before he said she took a lead the last day in a small runner field and she just got touched off. “She was finishing strongly the last day over six furlongs and we thought the seven furlongs here would suit and she goes in that sort of ground. “She is very versatile and has just gone from strength-to-strength. She travelled nicely the whole way and she never gave me a feeling she was getting too lonely out in front and when I needed her when one came to me she was tough.”

Best of the rest Jim Boyle heaped plenty of praise on jockey Jack Doughty after insisting the rising star of the weighing room gave Many Men a ‘sizzler’ of a ride in the feature British Stallion Studs EBF Future Stayers Nursery Handicap. In three runs since joining the Epsom handler the closest the gelded son of Study Of Man had come to winning was when finishing third in a mile maiden at Bath last month. Although odds-on favourite Anniversary tried to rally late on it was not enough to prevent Many Men, who made his debut in a seller for George Boughey at the July Course from obliging by a length and a half to give Boyle his first two year old winner since 2020. Boyle said of the 14/1 winner: “We have known for a good while that a mile and quarter was going to be his trip. We just didn’t know whether we should put him away and try it next year, but this race represented itself. “We were hoping we wouldn’t be as far out the handicap, but the race cut up and we thought we would give it a go. He has finally got his trip and he has travelled well, while Jack has given him a sizzler. “He has come right at the right time for us. The handicapper is not going to be too kind to us, but he is only going to furnish and do well over the winter. He will get further next year, but we will enjoy today.”

Ziggy’s Phoenix potentially earned a reprieve from the up and coming Autumn Horses In Training Sale at Tattersalls after returning to winning ways in the My Pension Expert Fillies’ Handicap. The Richard Hannon-trained three year old made it two wins from as many appearances on the Rowley Mile when toughing it out in the mile prize, which the 14/1 chance secured by a neck from Queen’s Reign. Tom Palin, bloodstock and National Hunt racing manager for owners Middleham Park Racing, said: “We might have to take a re-vote now on whether she goes to the sales. Off the back of a win it might enhance her value a bit more or the owners might have a change of heart. She seems to love it here. “When she won here on the Sunday Series there was only one owner here and the same thing has happened again. She is a very gutsy filly and the track suits her well. “She is a tough honest filly and she is a credit to herself and the team.”

Tremorgio might not feature among the upper echelons of trainer Charlie Appleby’s team, however he showed more than enough to make a winning debut in the Boodles Maiden Stakes. One of two runners in the race for the Godolphin handler, the gelded son of Dubawi powered past Ivatt during the closing stages of the mile and a quarter event before scoring by a length and a half to complete a double for Classic winning rider Doyle. Appleby said of the 9/1 chance: “He showed his characteristics here as he is very raw. It is very rare for us to start one over 10 furlongs. Had we started him off over a mile he might have found it all a little bit too much too soon. “To be fair to James he said once he hit the rising ground he wasn’t coming back underneath me and he kept galloping out. He will be a mile and a half, mile six furlongs progressive handicapper.”