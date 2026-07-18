There’s a commendable level of commitment displayed by the groups of women encamped outside Newbury’s gates, hours ahead of opening on Weatherbys Super Sprint Saturday. I don’t blame them – a two-year-old feature sprint and Ronan Keating, what’s not to like?
People continue to pile in ahead of the first race and vocals chords are given a good warm-up with a thrilling photo-finish to the Pertemps Network Handicap, but it’s nothing compared to what is about to happen.
In a 24 runner Weatherbys Super Sprint, the crowd need a name to hold onto and we’re making a full throwback to 90s pop culture with the Richard Spencer-trained Zigazig Ah. Spice Girls. Saffie Osborne. It couldn’t be better.
I’m stood in the winners’ enclosure and can hear the crowd swell with noise as Ian Bartlett shouts them home. They’re going mad.
“Phil Cunningham’s promised he’ll sing,” mutters Matt Chapman into the mike to the ITV producers. I’m not sure about singing, but they’re certainly celebrating. Phil bounces to the winners’ enclosure alongside a beaming Jamie Osborne, who stops for a quick chat.
“It’s bring your dad to work day,” Jamie quips, visibly delighted with the result. “I should have bought this one!”
As the little filly and Saffie are engulfed by cameras, microphones and hugs, I’m desperate to find out more about the name.
“The name has been on the list for a little while,” explains Aidan Cunningham, son of Phil and an integral member of the Rebel Racing team.
“The horses have always been named after song titles since Dad first had the horses. Rebel Rebel came second in the Guineas in 2005, then Cockney Rebel – it’s always been songs.
“As kids, we always used to have the songs in the car on the way to the races and it’s been the way. I would say we’ll be singing later, but probably not on TV!”
A blow for Matt Chapman, but I think it’s probably best.
“It’s brilliant,” he adds. “We had two home-breds in the race, both by our stallion Rajasinghe, and we liked them both. We think Etienne is a lovely horse, once he gets cut in the ground and a longer trip, he’ll be a seriously good one.
“We feel like we’ve got a cheat code that no-one else is using with Rajasinghe as they’re picking up prize money and nice races, especially big sprint handicaps wherever they go.”
Two Tribes, Run Boy Run, Waiting All Night, Shallow – you name them, they’re by Rajasinghe. Phil Cunningham made an unprecedented move to offer his Coventry Stakes-winning stallion for free in 2025 and Rajasinghe remains on a commercially attractive figure of £3,000 for 2026. It’s a no-brainer if you want a competitive sprint handicapper in your stable.
Rajasinghe, understandably, is becoming lost in everyone’s desperation to find a Spice Girls related pun for their copy and I grab the opportunity to chat all-things stallion with Phil.
“Can we talk about Rajasinghe?” I ask.
“Oh, yes please,” he smiles. “Rajasinghe keeps winning these big Saturday races and he still only gets 60 mares. The trainers go to him because they know he breeds racehorses. It’s mixed feelings: I’d love him to get more mares and increase the fee but I feel like I’ve got the cheat code.”
I laugh. “Aidan said that!”
“I know,” chuckles Phil. “I stole it from him, it’s to do with gaming or something, many years after me.
“Zigazig Ah is out of Rebel Surge, who was our first winner when we started, so she has a very special place in my heart.
“Then I asked Richard [Spencer] to buy a cheap grey filly to get my wife interested in racing. It didn’t work, but that’s Etienne’s mum! If there’s ever an illustration of breeding on a budget, it’s Etienne.
“I’m glad the filly has had her day, but as the season goes on, he’ll be the better horse. He has something special.”
Zigazig Ah is a popular winner, but do you know what they want, they really really want?
It’s Ronan Keating, lovin’ each day.
…sorry, I couldn’t help it.
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