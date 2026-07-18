There’s a commendable level of commitment displayed by the groups of women encamped outside Newbury’s gates, hours ahead of opening on Weatherbys Super Sprint Saturday. I don’t blame them – a two-year-old feature sprint and Ronan Keating, what’s not to like? People continue to pile in ahead of the first race and vocals chords are given a good warm-up with a thrilling photo-finish to the Pertemps Network Handicap, but it’s nothing compared to what is about to happen. In a 24 runner Weatherbys Super Sprint, the crowd need a name to hold onto and we’re making a full throwback to 90s pop culture with the Richard Spencer-trained Zigazig Ah. Spice Girls. Saffie Osborne. It couldn’t be better. I’m stood in the winners’ enclosure and can hear the crowd swell with noise as Ian Bartlett shouts them home. They’re going mad.

A day to savour for the Zigazig Ah team

“Phil Cunningham’s promised he’ll sing,” mutters Matt Chapman into the mike to the ITV producers. I’m not sure about singing, but they’re certainly celebrating. Phil bounces to the winners’ enclosure alongside a beaming Jamie Osborne, who stops for a quick chat. “It’s bring your dad to work day,” Jamie quips, visibly delighted with the result. “I should have bought this one!” As the little filly and Saffie are engulfed by cameras, microphones and hugs, I’m desperate to find out more about the name. “The name has been on the list for a little while,” explains Aidan Cunningham, son of Phil and an integral member of the Rebel Racing team. “The horses have always been named after song titles since Dad first had the horses. Rebel Rebel came second in the Guineas in 2005, then Cockney Rebel – it’s always been songs. “As kids, we always used to have the songs in the car on the way to the races and it’s been the way. I would say we’ll be singing later, but probably not on TV!” A blow for Matt Chapman, but I think it’s probably best. “It’s brilliant,” he adds. “We had two home-breds in the race, both by our stallion Rajasinghe, and we liked them both. We think Etienne is a lovely horse, once he gets cut in the ground and a longer trip, he’ll be a seriously good one. “We feel like we’ve got a cheat code that no-one else is using with Rajasinghe as they’re picking up prize money and nice races, especially big sprint handicaps wherever they go.”