Weatherbys Super Sprint report and replay: Caburn wins thriller

A winner at Salisbury on debut, the son of Twilight Son was providing both trainer Jack Jones and jockey Dylan Hogan with a first success at the track.

He did so by producing a late charge between Vingegaard (4/1) and Time For Sandals (7/1) and hitting the front in the dying strides to score by a neck and a short-head in a thrilling finish.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: "I've always liked him since day one and I begged the owners not to sell him when he went to the breeze. They turned down 75,000 for him so I think my faith in him has come to the fore.

"I was outpaced early and had to niggle away at him but I knew he'd keep going. There was a little bit of traffic in front of me but he was very gutsy when I needed him towards the end. I'm very, very happy."