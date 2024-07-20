Weatherbys Super Sprint report and replay: Caburn wins thriller

Caburn belied pre-race signs of inexperience to maintain his unbeaten record and claim a big pay-day in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury.
A winner at Salisbury on debut, the son of Twilight Son was providing both trainer Jack Jones and jockey Dylan Hogan with a first success at the track.
He did so by producing a late charge between Vingegaard (4/1) and Time For Sandals (7/1) and hitting the front in the dying strides to score by a neck and a short-head in a thrilling finish.
The winning rider told ITV Racing: "I've always liked him since day one and I begged the owners not to sell him when he went to the breeze. They turned down 75,000 for him so I think my faith in him has come to the fore.
"I was outpaced early and had to niggle away at him but I knew he'd keep going. There was a little bit of traffic in front of me but he was very gutsy when I needed him towards the end. I'm very, very happy."
Jones added: "That was unreal. I'm delighted. For us to have runners at meetings like these on Saturdays is rare at this stage. I've been very, very happy with how things have been going. Last year we really got rolling and I was advised to buy this guy as a yearling but I never dreamed we'd even be here, let alone winning it.
"He's in the Gimcrack at York and off the back of that on only his second start, six furlongs is his gig so the Gimcrack would be the obvious next step."
