Weather set fair for Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival

The Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival returns this week, with the weather set fair in the county.
Backed by Sky Bet again for 2026, the popular Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival takes place at the end of July every year.
Racing is staged across the county over nine days, starting at Pontefract with their live music night this Friday and culminating at York on Music Showcase Saturday when Tom Grennan will be performing.
There will also be the highly competitive Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge throughout the Festival, won last year by ITV's Oli Bell.
The annual event, starting at Pontefract on Friday evening and running through to the York finale, it features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team. Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity.
The winning tipster will also given £5,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.
Full list of racecourses and dates
BOOK NOW Friday July 17 – Pontefract (Evening)
BOOK NOW Saturday July 18 – Ripon
BOOK NOW Saturday July 18 – Doncaster (Evening) Summer Saturday Series – The Ultimate 80s
BOOK NOW Sunday July 19 – Redcar, Circus Family Fun Day
BOOK NOW Monday July 20 – Beverley (Evening)
BOOK NOW Wednesday July 22 – Catterick Family Fun Day
BOOK NOW Thursday July 23 – Doncaster Autism In Racing Day and Racehorse Syndicates Association
BOOK NOW Friday July 24 – Thirsk Family Fun Day
BOOK NOW Friday July 24 – York (Evening) Craig David Presents TS5
BOOK NOW Saturday July 25 – York Tom Grennan
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