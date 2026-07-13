Weather set fair for Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival

Backed by Sky Bet again for 2026, the popular Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival takes place at the end of July every year.

Racing is staged across the county over nine days, starting at Pontefract with their live music night this Friday and culminating at York on Music Showcase Saturday when Tom Grennan will be performing.

There will also be the highly competitive Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge throughout the Festival, won last year by ITV's Oli Bell.

The annual event, starting at Pontefract on Friday evening and running through to the York finale, it features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team. Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity.

The winning tipster will also given £5,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.