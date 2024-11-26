Weather latest: Wetherby and Hereford given green light

Today's meetings at Hereford and Wetherby will take place after both tracks passed morning inspections.
The West Yorkshire venue first assessed conditions at 3pm on Tuesday after the drainage dykes in the back straight burst, leading to significant areas of standing water.
There was still standing water in places at that stage but by 7.30am on Wednesday it had drained sufficiently.
Hereford were concerned by forecast overnight rain, but again were able to give the card the green light after a precautionary inspection.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.