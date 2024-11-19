Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Frost - the threat to Naas card
Cold snap - threatening some meetings

Weather latest: Warwick call morning inspection

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed November 20, 2024 · 3h ago

Warwick will hold a precautionary inspection at 7am on Thursday for their meeting in the afternoon.

The track were able to race as planned on Wednesday after passing a similar check but with the forecast suggesting temperatures could reach -3C overnight, they will look again.

Southwell are also monitoring conditions ahead of their all-weather fixture. Heavy snow forced them to abandon Tuesday's meeting and they warned on Wednesday morning that were some ice particles present in the surface.

A precautionary inspection is possible with another sharp overnight frost forecast.

Wednesday's card at Hexham was the latest victim of the current cold snap.

Horse Racing Podcast: Haydock & Punchestown Preview

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING