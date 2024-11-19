Weather latest: Warwick call morning inspection

Warwick will hold a precautionary inspection at 7am on Thursday for their meeting in the afternoon.
The track were able to race as planned on Wednesday after passing a similar check but with the forecast suggesting temperatures could reach -3C overnight, they will look again.
Southwell are also monitoring conditions ahead of their all-weather fixture. Heavy snow forced them to abandon Tuesday's meeting and they warned on Wednesday morning that were some ice particles present in the surface.
A precautionary inspection is possible with another sharp overnight frost forecast.
Wednesday's card at Hexham was the latest victim of the current cold snap.
