Weather latest: Southwell Tuesday card lost

Southwell were forced to abandon their Tuesday card following a second inspection at 11.30am.
Following significant snowfall, officials first took a look at 10am but were unable to make a final decision. They were hoping a rise in temperatures and working the track would lead to improvement but it failed to materialise.
Carlisle passed their morning inspection and will race as planned but Wednesday’s meetings at Hexham (8am) and Warwick (7am) are both subject to raceday checks.
There were some small areas of frost at the former track on Tuesday morning and a colt night is forecast again while Warwick had 2cm of snow covering their surface today and temperatures overnight are expected to reach -1c.
