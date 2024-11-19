Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Frost - the threat to Naas card
Cold snap - threatening some meetings

Weather latest: Southwell Tuesday card lost

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue November 19, 2024 · 1h ago

Southwell were forced to abandon their Tuesday card following a second inspection at 11.30am.

Following significant snowfall, officials first took a look at 10am but were unable to make a final decision. They were hoping a rise in temperatures and working the track would lead to improvement but it failed to materialise.

Carlisle passed their morning inspection and will race as planned but Wednesday’s meetings at Hexham (8am) and Warwick (7am) are both subject to raceday checks.

There were some small areas of frost at the former track on Tuesday morning and a colt night is forecast again while Warwick had 2cm of snow covering their surface today and temperatures overnight are expected to reach -1c.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-40?sba_promo=ACQBXG40FB&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING