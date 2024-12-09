Weather latest | Racing inspection news

Officials at the east midlands venue held a 7.45am check of the track and discovered parts of the ground were still waterlogged following significant weekend rainfall in the area.

There were also several areas of false ground, meaning it would be unfit to race by the time of the scheduled jumps fixture.

Saturday's Tingle Creek Chase card at Sandown was passed fit following a couple of checks but meetings at Aintree, Chepstow and Wetherby had to be called off on the same afternoon due to the impacts of Storm Darragh which brought high winds and heavy rain.

This week's highlights include the two-day Christmas meeting at Cheltenham on Friday and Saturday, with the ground at Prestbury Park currently described as' good to soft, soft in places' on both the chase and hurdles courses. The cross-country track is 'soft, good to soft in places'.