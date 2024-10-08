Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Courage Mon Ami shows his class to get the better of Coltrane
Courage Mon Ami shows his class to get the better of Coltrane

Wathnan star stayers finished for season

By Adam Morgan
10:14 · TUE October 08, 2024

Wathnan Racing are looking to next year with staying stars Courage Mon Ami and Gregory, with both set to play no part in the closing stages of the 2024 season.

John and Thady Gosden’s duo helped put the Emir of Qatar’s racing operation on the map when winning at Royal Ascot in 2023, with Courage Mon Ami landing the feature Gold Cup to the delight of his connections.

The son of Frankel has been limited to just two appearances since that triumph and having been unable to return to action this season, the decision has been made to take stock and try again next term.

Meanwhile, ground conditions have turned against Gregory, who ends 2024 winless despite some brave efforts in defeat.

“Both are finished for the year,” said Wathnan’s racing adviser Richard Brown. “Unfortunately, Gregory needs quick ground and the ground is now against him, so we have finished him for the year.

“Courage Mon Ami has just had niggles all year and as I’ve said before, we will not take any chances with him. We’ll give him the winter off and then start again. It’s obviously disappointing to have missed the whole year, but we’ll give him every chance to come back.”

Jumps season preview: Horses To Follow 2024/25 with Timeform

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING