Wathnan star stayers finished for season

John and Thady Gosden’s duo helped put the Emir of Qatar’s racing operation on the map when winning at Royal Ascot in 2023, with Courage Mon Ami landing the feature Gold Cup to the delight of his connections.

The son of Frankel has been limited to just two appearances since that triumph and having been unable to return to action this season, the decision has been made to take stock and try again next term.

Meanwhile, ground conditions have turned against Gregory, who ends 2024 winless despite some brave efforts in defeat.

“Both are finished for the year,” said Wathnan’s racing adviser Richard Brown. “Unfortunately, Gregory needs quick ground and the ground is now against him, so we have finished him for the year.

“Courage Mon Ami has just had niggles all year and as I’ve said before, we will not take any chances with him. We’ll give him the winter off and then start again. It’s obviously disappointing to have missed the whole year, but we’ll give him every chance to come back.”