Wathnan ready to take Classic shot against City Of Troy

So far none of the Emir of Qatar’s growing international string have faced off against Aidan O’Brien’s all-conquering son of Justify, but Richard Mandella’s California Crown Stakes champion could become the first at Del Mar early next month.

The son of Fortify became Wathnan’s first top-level winner in America when guided to a thrilling victory by decorated pilot Mike Smith in the shadows of the San Gabriel Mountains, with the first three hitting the wire in virtual unison.

Subsanador’s head verdict guarantees a berth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic and connections are leaning towards taking a shot at the $7million contest on November 2.

Wathnan’s US representative Case Clay said: “It was an exciting day and we are thinking about the Breeders’ Cup now with the California Crown being a ‘win and you’re in’.

“Before the race we were wondering, if he runs well, would it be the Dirt Mile we point to or the Classic. Of course in the Classic he is going to have to get another furlong, but we’re thinking we’re going to give the Classic a shot.

“It should stack up to be an exciting race with plenty of great horses pointing towards the Classic.”