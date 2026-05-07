Wathnan Racing purchase exciting Gethin who stays in training with Owen Burrows

The grey son of Ghaiyyath was an easy winner at Kempton last time when winning the Listed Magnolia Stakes in good style and he will run in the colours of Wathnan on his next start.

Entered in the Coral-Eclipse, he'll have options at Royal Ascot over the various middle distance races.

"We've admired Gethin from afar ever since he made an impressive debut at Nottingham at two," said Wathnan's Racing Advisor Richard Brown, who brokered the deal.

"He's got great form around some serious horses at three and showed his wellbeing when winning impressively at Kempton a few weeks ago. He's got any amount of potential, and is a great credit to his breeders, Martin and Lee Taylor who’ve been a pleasure to deal with, and we're thrilled he'll be running in the old gold and peacock blue.

"He's a really exciting colt and we're sure the Wathnan team will love racing him."

Gethin will stay in training with Burrows and will have major middle-distance targets over the season.