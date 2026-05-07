Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Gethin: Purchased by Wathnan
Gethin: Purchased by Wathnan

Wathnan Racing purchase exciting Gethin who stays in training with Owen Burrows

Horse Racing
Thu May 07, 2026 · 5h ago

Wathnan Racing have purchased Gethin, a highly-promising four-year-old trained by Owen Burrows, who has won three of his five starts.

The grey son of Ghaiyyath was an easy winner at Kempton last time when winning the Listed Magnolia Stakes in good style and he will run in the colours of Wathnan on his next start.

Entered in the Coral-Eclipse, he'll have options at Royal Ascot over the various middle distance races.

"We've admired Gethin from afar ever since he made an impressive debut at Nottingham at two," said Wathnan's Racing Advisor Richard Brown, who brokered the deal.

"He's got great form around some serious horses at three and showed his wellbeing when winning impressively at Kempton a few weeks ago. He's got any amount of potential, and is a great credit to his breeders, Martin and Lee Taylor who’ve been a pleasure to deal with, and we're thrilled he'll be running in the old gold and peacock blue.

"He's a really exciting colt and we're sure the Wathnan team will love racing him."

Gethin will stay in training with Burrows and will have major middle-distance targets over the season.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING