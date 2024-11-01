WATCH: Three wiped out by loose horse in dramatic race at Wetherby

Six horses went to post for the concluding bet365 EBF Junior 'National Hunt' Hurdle but Jack The Boss and 11/10 favourite Global Eclipse ultimately fought out a fascinating game of cat-and-mouse as the only finishers in the two-mile contest.

The bizarre incidents all started moments after the flag went up with Global Eclipse swerving to the right and almost losing Harry Skelton out of the side door.

The drama levels went up a notch from that point as Lucinda Russell's grey, Snow Dragon, did unseat rider Alan Doyle after a wild leap to the left out in front at the first obstacle, after which he was the root cause of the ensuing carnage.

The riderless Snow Dragon first crossed the field to the right, then jinked left before running back right down the hurdle and taking out most of the field.

Romancier had no chance, along with 100/30 chance Adaay Forever, and For You Buzz also emerged riderless, leaving just the two partnerships remaining.

Sam Twiston-Davies was left in front on eventual winner Jack The Boss, who briefly looked like he might go haring after a couple of the loose horses, but the jockey just about managed to settle the 11/1 shot into some sort of rhythm and he showed a decent burst of speed after the final hurdle to win by a length and three-quarters.