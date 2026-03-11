Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Racing TV's latest offer

Watch the Cheltenham Festival for HALF PRICE on Racing TV

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed March 11, 2026 · 4h ago

Racing TV is the only channel showing every race live from Cheltenham, with uninterrupted live daily coverage from 9:45am!

Unless you are there for the four days, there’s no better way to experience the Cheltenham Feeling than with Racing TV - and Sporting Life readers can enjoy it all for half the price!

Join Racing TV for just £14.99 a month and watch every race live from Cheltenham and enjoy an incredible £179 saving over 12 months!

JOIN HERE

Alternatively, call 0344 855 1881 (UK) or 0818 776 779 (ROI) and quote "Half Price Cheltenham"

So why Racing TV?

There’s never been a better time to join! Racing TV is the only channel showing every race live from Cheltenham, with uninterrupted live coverage from 9:45am each day of the Festival. Enjoy unrivalled pre and post-race analysis, featuring the best presenters in racing, including Lydia Hislop, Nick Luck and Ruby Walsh. There’s plenty to keep you entertained after the Festival, too. Racing TV will bring you every race live from 61 British and Irish courses throughout the year and over £3,000 worth of free racedays each year, including the Weekend Ticket days for all Racing TV members.

HOW TO WATCH THE CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL ON RACING TV

Racing TV is available on Sky 424, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Plus you can enjoy uninterrupted coverage via Racing TV Extra on desktop and our mobile apps.

Terms and conditions

12-month minimum term applies. Offer available until 23:59 on 13.03.26. Offer price is £14.99/ €17.49 per month for the first 12 months.

After the 12-month promotional term the subscription will revert to the full price of £29.98 per month. Offer not available on Eir TV, Virgin Media or Vodafone TV.

For full terms visit racingtv.com/halfprice

Cheltenham Festival coverage

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING