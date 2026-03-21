Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Will Mark Walsh be celebrating at Cheltenham again this year?
Mark Walsh: Great ride at Navan

WATCH: Showurappreciation for Mark Walsh after last-gasp win at Navan

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat March 21, 2026 · 1h ago

Mark Walsh was the toast of favourite backers at Navan on Saturday after a last-gasp victory on Showurappreciation.

The JP McManus-owned eight-year-old was sent off the 3/1 favourite for the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final but he still had plenty to do two from home with Kish Bank kicking clear for Gordon Elliott.

However, Jonathan Sweeney's horse finished strongly with Walsh timing his run to perfection on the son of Mastercraftsman, completing a hat-trick for the horse who had previously won in January and February.

You can log-in for free to watch all video replays in the UK and Ireland, including this one below.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING