WATCH: Showurappreciation for Mark Walsh after last-gasp win at Navan

The JP McManus-owned eight-year-old was sent off the 3/1 favourite for the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final but he still had plenty to do two from home with Kish Bank kicking clear for Gordon Elliott.

However, Jonathan Sweeney's horse finished strongly with Walsh timing his run to perfection on the son of Mastercraftsman, completing a hat-trick for the horse who had previously won in January and February.

You can log-in for free to watch all video replays in the UK and Ireland, including this one below.