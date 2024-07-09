Watch: Richard Fahey two-year-old bought at Doncaster close to debut

In episode one we followed Richard Fahey at the Goffs Breeze-Up Sale at Doncaster as he discussed his strategy when it came to recruiting new talent for the yard.

He focused in on a son of Cotai Glory who was bought by Richard Brown on behalf of Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum and sent to be trained at Musley Bank.

Ten weeks one we headed to the yard to see how the colt, named Powerful Glory, has settled in, watch him work and get an update on his progress.

The exciting news is his racecourse debut may be just around the corner and on Tuesday he was given an entry in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York.

You can watch the update below: