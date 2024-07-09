Watch: Richard Fahey two-year-old bought at Doncaster close to debut

Check out the second instalment in our Meet The Two-Year-Old series - and it's getting close to showtime.
In episode one we followed Richard Fahey at the Goffs Breeze-Up Sale at Doncaster as he discussed his strategy when it came to recruiting new talent for the yard.
He focused in on a son of Cotai Glory who was bought by Richard Brown on behalf of Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum and sent to be trained at Musley Bank.
Ten weeks one we headed to the yard to see how the colt, named Powerful Glory, has settled in, watch him work and get an update on his progress.
The exciting news is his racecourse debut may be just around the corner and on Tuesday he was given an entry in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.