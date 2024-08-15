Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Jockey Oisin Murphy

WATCH: Oisin Murphy updates us on his health, New Century and his Saturday Newbury rides

By Sporting Life
14:43 · THU August 15, 2024

Oisin Murphy updates us on his health, his good run of form, exciting Kameko colt New Century and his Saturday rides at Newbury, featuring Kikkuli.

Murphy rides the Harry Charlton-trained Kikkuli in the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday with the three-year-old Kingman half-brother to Frankel taking on his elders for the first time.

Murphy said: “I rode him last week at Kempton, and he felt super he didn't do any hard work.

"He's a quality horse. This is a tough assignment, a very competitive Group Two as you would expect and it’ll be interesting to see how the race takes shape.

"But hopefully if I can get Kikkuli to travel and relax, and not over-race, he's a horse that we haven't seen the best of yet.”

Click below for the full video including his best chance of a winner this weekend.

Oisin Murphy: Saturday Newbury preview

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING