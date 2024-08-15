WATCH: Oisin Murphy updates us on his health, New Century and his Saturday Newbury rides

Murphy rides the Harry Charlton-trained Kikkuli in the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday with the three-year-old Kingman half-brother to Frankel taking on his elders for the first time.

Murphy said: “I rode him last week at Kempton, and he felt super he didn't do any hard work.

"He's a quality horse. This is a tough assignment, a very competitive Group Two as you would expect and it’ll be interesting to see how the race takes shape.

"But hopefully if I can get Kikkuli to travel and relax, and not over-race, he's a horse that we haven't seen the best of yet.”

Click below for the full video including his best chance of a winner this weekend.