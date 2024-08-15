WATCH: Oisin Murphy updates us on his health, New Century and his Saturday Newbury rides

Oisin Murphy updates us on his health, his good run of form, exciting Kameko colt New Century and his Saturday rides at Newbury, featuring Kikkuli.
Murphy rides the Harry Charlton-trained Kikkuli in the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday with the three-year-old Kingman half-brother to Frankel taking on his elders for the first time.
Murphy said: “I rode him last week at Kempton, and he felt super he didn't do any hard work.
"He's a quality horse. This is a tough assignment, a very competitive Group Two as you would expect and it’ll be interesting to see how the race takes shape.
"But hopefully if I can get Kikkuli to travel and relax, and not over-race, he's a horse that we haven't seen the best of yet.”
Click below for the full video including his best chance of a winner this weekend.
