WATCH: Oisin Murphy on his Saturday Haydock rides, Sandown reflections and three to follow

Watch Oisin Murphy pick three horses to follow for the autumn in his weekly video with Sporting Life.

The Jockeys’ Championship leader has been in fine form of late and he reflects on Sandown winners Tamfana and Glenfinnan from last weekend, with the former impressing back over a mile. At the end of the video he goes through his rides at Haydock on Saturday featuring Flora Of Bermuda in the Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup and Contacto and Shagraan, who have good chances in the handicaps. And we also asked Murphy who the three horses he is most looking forward to in the final stages of the Flat season are, now we are approaching the end of the campaign.

Oisin Murphy: Saturday Haydock preview

He said: “Number three See The Fire. She was excellent at York. Obviously it was a Group 3 but it was great to see her back up her placing in the Nassau Stakes. She has a few targets, but maybe the Prix de l’Opera would be considered for her. “For number two let's go with Tropical Storm. He's going to run in the Flying Childers at Doncaster. He had a few training setbacks throughout the year, but he's been excellent before York and since York. And I really think there's more to come from him. “And who am I going to put at number one? That's a high pressure one. Let's go with Windlord. He's due to run at York (in the 1.40) on Sunday. I think he goes there with a great chance of breaking his novice before hopefully stepping up in class later in the campaign."