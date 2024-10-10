WATCH: Oisin Murphy on his rides at Newmarket’s Dubai Future Champions Festival

In the latest of his weekly videos on the Sporting Life YouTube channel Murphy looks back on last weekend and his rides on See The Fire, Running Lion and Sunway, before looking ahead to Newmarket this weekend.

The Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes headlines Saturday’s card and it's a good renewal with The Lion In Winter and Shadow Of Light heading the respective teams of Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby.

Hugo Palmer is the only other trainer represented in the race and Murphy rides his Seagulls Eleven after finishing third on him last time out at the Curragh in the Group 1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes.

“I love the horse,” Murphy said. “He's going to improve from two to three as well. He definitely has the class to be involved in a race like this. I think it's a good renewal and the Godolphin and Coolmore horses have done nothing wrong.

"Maybe he's the right type [to give the big two a race]. He will be better next year, though."