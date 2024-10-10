WATCH: Oisin Murphy on his rides at Newmarket’s Dubai Future Champions Festival

Champion Jockey-elect Oisin Murphy discusses his rides at Newmarket’s Dubai Future Champions Festival.
In the latest of his weekly videos on the Sporting Life YouTube channel Murphy looks back on last weekend and his rides on See The Fire, Running Lion and Sunway, before looking ahead to Newmarket this weekend.
The Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes headlines Saturday’s card and it's a good renewal with The Lion In Winter and Shadow Of Light heading the respective teams of Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby.
Hugo Palmer is the only other trainer represented in the race and Murphy rides his Seagulls Eleven after finishing third on him last time out at the Curragh in the Group 1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes.
“I love the horse,” Murphy said. “He's going to improve from two to three as well. He definitely has the class to be involved in a race like this. I think it's a good renewal and the Godolphin and Coolmore horses have done nothing wrong.
"Maybe he's the right type [to give the big two a race]. He will be better next year, though."
In the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap, Murphy rides Spirit Mixer for Andrew Balding, a son of Frankel who has broken a long losing run with back-to-back victories at Chester.
Murphy said: “I've never won on him, which is a concern though he gets into the race off a nice weight. He's in great form. I saw him 10 days ago.
“Everyone seems very happy with him, and he definitely has a chance. I don't think it's the strongest Cesarewitch we've seen and I would be disappointed if he wasn't in the mix.
“Probably just getting his head in front made a big difference to his confidence.”
Finally, Murphy nominated Ollie Sangster’s Flight as his best chance of the meeting when she runs in the Group 3 Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes on Friday.
“She's a good filly and she won't mind the ground, whatever way it comes up,” he said. “She's maybe another one for next year, she's a bit tall and narrow, but she could win this race.
“She’ll be fine [dropping back to seven furlongs] and I’d say she’s my best chance of the meeting.”
To watch the full interview with Oisin including his thoughts on the chances of Nightwalker, Mount Atlas and Midnight Thunder, either click the video above or visit the Sporting Life YouTube page here.
