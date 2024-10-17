WATCH: Oisin Murphy on his QIPCO British Champions Day rides

Oisin Murphy reckons he’s got the best book of rides he’s ever had on QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot, headed by Tamfana.
In his weekly catch up on the Sporting Life YouTube page Murphy, who will collect his fourth Jockeys’ Championship trophy at Ascot on Saturday, spoke about having a ride in each of the races on Champions Day this weekend.
Asked for his best chance, he quickly nominated David Menuisier’s Tamfana in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, a filly he had to sit and watch winning the Group 1 Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on her last start as he was on See The Fire.
Murphy had previously won on the daughter of Soldier Hollow at Sandown and the partnership will be reunited at Ascot.
“I've got a strong book of rides,” Murphy said. “Probably the best book of rides I've had on Champions Day to date.
“Tamfana would be my best chance on the card in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and she has a lovely draw as well. She's drawn beside Charyn, so she's in nine and he's in eight.
"She's really uncomplicated, as we know and David Menuisier gave me a text last night to say he's delighted with her and that she's really fresh at the moment.
“It’s great, she'll go there as second favourite and though obviously Charyn’s been a superstar this year, if anyone can beat him she can.
"The track and trip and ground will suit her really. Actually, the gentleman who bought her and helps manage her ownership group, Jeremy Brummitt, said to me the other day that it's important not to pinpoint her distance as just a miler, as maybe she could step up in distance again next year.
“She's just a really high-class, versatile filly and she's so easy to ride then. She's a jockey's dream.”
Murphy’s finest hour on Champions Day came when he rode Roaring Lion to victory in the 2018 QEII and he’ll be on board his daughter, Queen Of The Pride, in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares.
He said: “Exactly, and her dam actually won on Champions Day as well, Simple Verse. I've ridden her a few times at home recently, and she feels really well, I think she goes there with a leading chance.
“It's a big field, a maximum field actually, in the Fillies & Mares, and I really think Queen Of The Pride should be on the premises.
"I rode Kalpana yesterday morning, too, and she couldn't be in better shape. She's obviously won her last two races impressively at Hamilton and at Kempton.
"But all the signs are positive for Queen Of The Pride at home that she's as good as ever, if not better so. I'm pretty confident that she's back to health.”
To watch the full interview with Oisin including his thoughts on the chances of King's Gambit, Alsakib, Flora Of Bermuda and Toimy Son, either click the video above or visit the Sporting Life YouTube page here.
