WATCH: Oisin Murphy on his Cambridgeshire meeting rides

Asked to nominate his best chance of the meeting, Murphy selects Royal Playwright who runs in the Group 2 Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes on Saturday afternoon.

Attention quickly turns to the Cambridgeshire Meeting and Murphy discusses his chances on the well-fancied Roi De France in the feature bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap on Saturday, after we ask if the Gosdens are giving out ‘Lord North vibes’.

Murphy says Newbury winner Movie Maker could go for the Balmoral Handicap on British Champions Day at Ascot following his win last Saturday, where the jockey rode three winners in a row.

In the video on the Sporting Life YouTube page he says: “Yeah, that [stepping up to a mile] will help him. I view him as probably a 10-furlong horse in time. He worked really well with me in the last week and he seems super, he's actually growing.

"He's gone quite bum high, so he's not the finished article, but I'd be really hopeful he can go well.

"I'm excited about Royal Playwright. I do hope he'll be good enough to go really close.

"I think when I rode him at Sandown in the Solario, he did enough with me in my hands, although I didn't go that fast, and he didn't really know what to do when we sprinted from three down.

"I think he would have learnt from that and I'm really hoping we haven't seen the best of him yet."

To get the latest on Oisin’s other rides at the meeting you can watch the video above or visit the Sporting Life YouTube page here.