Despite having not made the track as a two-year-old the John and Thady Gosden-trained daughter of Sea The Stars arrived with plenty of expectation of making a winning debut.

And those that got behind the even money favourite never had a moment's worry with the short-priced market leader always seemingly in control of matters.

Turning for home sitting in second, William Buick ranged his mount up alongside, and then past early leader Allaire, entering the final two furlongs of the mile and a quarter contest.

And once hitting the front I’m The One continued to gallop on relentlessly towards the line before scoring by six lengths.

Thady Gosden said: “It was her first time out today and the ground was in perfect condition today. Newbury is a fantastic track to come to with one first time out.

“She travelled smoothly through the race. William had a wide draw there and he made up his mind to go forward early on, and she picked up very smartly when asked.

“She is a very smartly home bred filly of Cayton Park Stud’s. She always looked nice filly last year, but we never quite managed to get her to the track.

"She has been pleasing in her training through the spring. It looked like a solid field, but it was a pleasing performance.

“She is a big scopey filly and she always had plenty of quality about her, and she had been pleasing in her homework.”