I’m The One looked a potential star in the making after setting up a tilt at trial for the Betfred Oaks when leaving her rivals toiling in the Dreweatts Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.
Despite having not made the track as a two-year-old the John and Thady Gosden-trained daughter of Sea The Stars arrived with plenty of expectation of making a winning debut.
And those that got behind the even money favourite never had a moment's worry with the short-priced market leader always seemingly in control of matters.
Turning for home sitting in second, William Buick ranged his mount up alongside, and then past early leader Allaire, entering the final two furlongs of the mile and a quarter contest.
And once hitting the front I’m The One continued to gallop on relentlessly towards the line before scoring by six lengths.
Thady Gosden said: “It was her first time out today and the ground was in perfect condition today. Newbury is a fantastic track to come to with one first time out.
“She travelled smoothly through the race. William had a wide draw there and he made up his mind to go forward early on, and she picked up very smartly when asked.
“She is a very smartly home bred filly of Cayton Park Stud’s. She always looked nice filly last year, but we never quite managed to get her to the track.
"She has been pleasing in her training through the spring. It looked like a solid field, but it was a pleasing performance.
“She is a big scopey filly and she always had plenty of quality about her, and she had been pleasing in her homework.”
Following the race I’m The One was slashed from 25/1 into 8/1 for the Betfred Oaks on June 5.
And while an outing in the mile and a half Classic at Epsom Downs still remains a way off her credentials for an outing in the Group One prize will now be tested in a trial.
Gosden added: “One of the trials will be the obvious next step. We will see how she comes out of it, but there are a couple of options for her.
“Very possibly (we could go to York for the Musidora), but we will discuss it all with her connections and make a decision from there. There is a mile and a quarter trial back here to. It is nice for her to win today so there is no need to rush into a decision.
“You would think she would be able to get a mile and a half as she is out of a Camelot mare so on pedigree a mile and a half should be no problem.”
WATCH: Dreweatts Maiden Fillies' Stakes
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