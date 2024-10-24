WATCH: Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy on Royal Playwright’s Group One chance and Ascot reflections

Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy looks forward to the final Group One of the British Flat season on Saturday in this week’s video.

Speaking in his weekly slot on the Sporting Life YouTube channel, Murphy chats about Royal Playwright’s chances in the William Hill Futurity Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday, where he is tasked with reversing Royal Lodge form with Wimbledon Hawkeye. Andrew Balding’s son of Lope De Vega was beaten one-and-a-half lengths by Wimbledon Hawkeye at Newmarket last time, but Murphy feels his mount is overpriced to reverse the form (Wimbledon Hawkeye is 7/2, Royal Playwright is 16/1). He said: “I saw him yesterday (Wednesday) and he's held his coat really well. He's in great shape. It would be lovely to reverse the form with Wimbledon Hawkeye and I don't really see the price disparity now. "I just feel like Wimbledon Hawkeye can race on the speed and he finds loads for pressure, he's a very loose-moving athletic horse, and you wouldn't want to eyeball him too soon. “You'd just be hoping, maybe, that someone else eyeballs him early and that Royal Playwright can follow up and hopefully pick him off."

Oisin Murphy: Champions Day reflections and Doncaster Saturday preview including Royal Playwright