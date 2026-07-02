Button Rock has plenty to do turning into the home straight at Perth
Button Rock has plenty to do turning into the home straight at Perth

WATCH: Button Rock gets up to win at Perth after trading at 1000/1 in-running on Betfair

Horse Racing
Thu July 02, 2026 · 1h ago

Button Rock came from a seemingly impossible position before winning the Secure Air Parks Edinburgh Airport Parking Handicap Chase at Perth on Thursday.

The six-year-old, having his first run for Andrew Hamilton having formerly being trained by Gordon Elliott, was sent off at 28/1 to make a winning debut for his new yard on his first start over fences.

Held up in last by Derek Fox, the son of Getaway was ridden away from the last down the side of the track with five furlongs to run and was detached at the back with three fences to go.

At that point he traded at the maximum 1000/1 to small money in-running on Betfair Exchange, but he began to make inroads from the second last and stayed on powerfully for an incredible two-and-a-half length success.

WATCH: Button Rock trades at maximum 1000/1 before winning at Perth

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