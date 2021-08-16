Watch & Learn Ebor Festival: Timefigure analysis from Graeme North

Graeme North looks back on the key races at York's Ebor Festival from a timefigure perspective in this week's column.

So far as the good folk of Yorkshire are concerned Sky Bet Ebor week and not Royal Ascot is the highlight of the Flat racing year and after being shut out in 2020 it was good to see racegoers packing out the Knavesmire again - even if I didn’t manage to get there myself. I’ll deal with the youngsters later, but from a timefigure perspective the biggest performance came from Mishriff in the Juddmonte International Stakes on the opening day. Mishriff’s six-length win was the largest in the race since the mighty Frankel lit up York in 2012 with the greatest performance the racecourse has ever seen, and though 123 is historically on the low-side for a meeting-leading timefigure it edges north of 130 after Timeform’s sectional upgrades are incorporated. Timeform use the three-furlong marker to take and analyse their York sectionals but the more detailed if analysis-lacking ones available through Racing TV show that how quickly Mishriff came home – he ran the last two furlongs faster than any other horse on the card except for Hurricane Ivor in the opening five-furlong sprint.

The International was fairly typical of the round-course races all week in that they weren’t run at an out-and-out gallop and Snowfall (113, no upgrade) was another top-class performer who didn’t have to run to the level she had shown herself capable of in the Oaks and Irish Oaks to land a Yorkshire version that lacked depth with Wonderful Tonight finding the ground too fast. Conditions stayed relatively stable for the third day where Winter Power became the first filly since 2011 and the fourth Northern-trained runner in the last seven years to win the Nunthorpe. Her winning timefigure of 116 was some way below what the likes of Battaash and Mecca’s Angel have achieved in recent seasons, and probably reflected the fact she was better placed close to the headstrong American challenger Golden Pal whereas Suesa, who I suspect is the better horse, ended up too far away from the action. It was a shame underfoot conditions pulled the plug on a clash between Trueshan and Stradivarius for the third Cup in succession, but Spanish Mission stepped up to the plate to make sure Stradivarius (84 timefigure) didn’t get things all his own way in a race that developed into a sprint finish and sectionals show that he can be counted unlucky not to have collected. Conditions deteriorated after the opening race on the final day and especially before the Sky Bet Ebor, so timefigures were harder to return and be confident of. The Melrose and Ebor both returned solid if not outstanding timefigures in the conditions (93 for Valley Forge, 115 for Sonnyboyliston) but horse I was most impressed with on the day was the final winner Blackrod. I wasn’t expecting him to overcome an absence dropped back to a fast five furlongs, but he proved me wrong powering home late to score in a career-high 99 timefigure. In the same ownership as Mecca’s Angel, Blackrod has been raised 5lb by the BHA for that effort but his trainer Michael Dods is a dab hand with sprinters, and I expect the 2022 Wokingham is already in his plans. It’s always satisfying when a well-hatched plan comes off and hopefully more than one reader was cheering home Perfect Power in the Prix Morny on Sunday at the widely available pre-race 7/1 after I put forward a strong case for him in this column last week.