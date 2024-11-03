WATCH: 200/1 shocker as Kally Des Bruyeres wins at Huntingdon

There had been 10 winners at such odds in British racing since the turn of the century and the David Dennis-trained Kally Des Bruyeres became the 11th when beating Korus by a neck in Sunday's Follow Us On X At BetRhino Maiden Hurdle.

The complete outsider of the 11-runner field was in the middle of the pack early on but still travelled promisingly on the turn for home just as 6/5 favourite The Gray Ghost dropped away.

Charlie Todd's mount, unplaced at odds of 16/1 and 250/1 (twice) in his three career starts going into the event, made good ground after touching down two flights from home and was in front soon after the last, before finding extra to hold the late rally of 12/1 chance Korus under James Bowen.

It wasn't the only surprise on the same Sunday card after 25/1 shot Just Loose Change won the opening novices' handicap chase for Nicky Martin and jockey David Noonan.

The biggest-priced winner recorded in Britain was 250/1 chance Equinoctial in a novices' handicap hurdle at Kelso back in November 1990, while in Ireland Sawbuck and He Knows No Fear both overcame whopping odds of 300/1 when winning at Punchestown and Leopardstown in 2022 and 2020, respectively.