Warwick review and free video replays | ‘Masterful’ ride seals Listed success for Cherie d’Am

A review of the action from Warwick on Thursday where the Skeltons stole the show again at their local track.
Dan Skelton described his brother Harry’s ride aboard Cherie d’Am as “masterful” after she made all to claim the eventmasters.co.uk Lady Godiva Mares’ Novices’ Chase at Warwick.
The jockey made a bold bid to claim the front-running position after an early tussle with El Elefante and was soon six lengths clear before Telepathique slowly reeled in the six-year-old after the first mile.
Cherie d’Am, who went off at 9/2, ensured her nose was in front thanks to fluent jumping throughout the two-and-a-half-mile contest, that was until two out.
Skelton’s charge had built a two-length advantage until she landed deep after the penultimate fence to let Telepathique draw level.
However, a brilliant clearance at the last saw her regain her lead before stretching out further with an impressive turn of foot to finish seven lengths clear in the Listed race.
You Wear It Well, the Jamie Snowden-trained market leader, could not recover from an early mistake and came home a further one and a half lengths behind in third.
“She was brilliant,” the winning trainer told Racing TV.
“I thought before the race there was going to be a lot of pace, so I said to Harry beforehand ‘don’t be another one to get involved in the row’. As it was You Wear It Well dropped in a bit and El Elefante took a lead, so Harry gave her a masterful ride, I thought.
“When we first schooled her in the autumn, she was very underwhelming over a fence. I wouldn’t say we were worried, but it wasn’t a foregone conclusion that she’d be a great jumper.
“But she’s just improved and improved and we’re delighted with her. She’s a little out to her right, but there’s a race later in the year which will really suit her. I think the Feltham will come too soon in two weeks.
“She was third in a Grade One as a novice over three miles so I have no problems about the trip, but at the same time she’s very good, so I don’t want to use the whole jar of honey all at once so we will try to look after her.”
It proved to be a landmark day for Harry Skelton as he registered his 100th winner of the season at his home track on Mr Hope Street in the Out The Daw Handicap Hurdle.
He was trailing Don’t Tell Su in the two-mile-five-furlong contest, but powered over the final fence to pass Paul Nicholls’ charge before sealing the two-length success as the 11/10 favourite to complete a hat-trick for the Skelton family on the day.
Their treble – which came in successive races – started after Skycutter (6/4) made all to take victory in the M-Tec Engineering Solutions Novices’ Handicap Chase.
The six-year-old jumped well throughout and kept on to finish one and a half lengths ahead of Ben Pauling’s The Good Doctor.
