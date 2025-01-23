Warren Greatrex looks ahead to Quantock Hills at Cheltenham on Trials Day

The son of Sageburg heads into Trials Day at Cheltenham on the back of a dead-heat success over the same course and distance at Prestbury Park's big pre-Christmas meeting, having opened his account at the second time of asking for current connections at Fontwell in mid-November.

Quantock Hills also ran twice over hurdles for his previous trainer in France and Greatrex hopes the horse's experience, and a slightly change in terms of tactics, will stand him in good stead against the likes of East India Dock and exciting French imports Sauvignon and Mambonumberfive this weekend.

Greatrex said on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "We definitely need to improve, but he has done. That (last race) was early-December and physically he has improved. His work has been very good and he's in a very good place.

"I just felt that going back there (Cheltenham), the race went well but we probably hit the front too soon. He travelled very nicely and jumped great, it was that typical thing that he got the front and just had a look around so we will make sure that we take our time a bit more.

"He has got to step up, it's a good race and you'd expect that, but I think he's well up to the task."

Looking further ahead, the trainer is already excited about what the sizeable Quantock Hills can achieve when he has his attentions turned to the larger obstacles in future.

"That (fences next season) will definitely be something I would be thinking of," said Greatrex. "He never ran on the Flat so he seems to be leaping forward quickly and seems to be more streetwise.

"Going forward, I think it will be all about going chase next season, when I think he could be very smart."