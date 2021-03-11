Magical Cheltenham Festival day with Long Run will never leave Sam Waley-Cohen

A decade has passed since he became the first amateur jockey in 30 years to triumph in Cheltenham’s greatest race of all, in his father Robert’s colours and ahead of three previous Gold Cup heroes – the mighty Denman, dual winner Kauto Star and reigning champion Imperial Commander.

Yet as another Festival fast approaches, with near another half-century of winners to his name in the intervening years, it is almost an involuntary reflex for Waley-Cohen to relive the “extraordinary, overwhelming experience”.

The pre-race and mid-race doubts, the elation, his attempts to stay focused and ensure a successful weigh-in amid the celebratory mayhem around him all come flooding back in an instant.

Above all, though, he remembers those seconds when Long Run surged upsides Paul Nicholls’ two racing greats and then the realisation that, for the second time in little more than two months after victory in the King George VI at Kempton, the six-year-old was going to take the mighty Kauto Star’s measure – and this time deliver the prize the Waley-Cohens wanted most of all.

“The moment at the top of the hill – being there with Imperial Commander and Kauto and Denman, with the great jockeys – you think ‘this is the moment, this is do or die’,” he said.

“That will never leave me, because it was just ‘go all out’.

“Then just starting to pull out and join Kauto and Denman, then meet the last on a flying stride, land together and accelerate away – I’ll never forget that 10 seconds of going up the hill thinking ‘you’re going to win the Gold Cup … if only you can get to the line!'”

Long Run was sent off favourite in a titanic edition of National Hunt’s holy grail, having had the king of Kempton Kauto Star almost 20 lengths behind him when winning the King George – delayed by a frost-bound Christmas into the new year until mid-January.

The horse Waley-Cohen’s father had bought as a hugely-promising three-year-old in his native France had since won four Grade Ones either side of the Channel.

But on his only two trips to Cheltenham, he had come up short – and despite his jockey’s instincts that there were sound reasons other than the course itself, he could not quite discount lingering concerns.

“Ultimately, he hadn’t run great at Cheltenham,” said Waley-Cohen.

“But we never really thought it was the course – it was just things hadn’t quite worked out for him.

“In the Paddy Power and the RSA, he just hadn’t been on his best form in either race.

“We never really knew why, but he just wasn’t. So I never felt that the course itself was a problem for him – but when you’ve been there twice and you haven’t quite delivered, the evidence isn’t supporting you.”

If that unresolved issue was at the back of his mind, the honed, flesh-and-blood presence of three more big problems loomed directly in front of him.

“I was more worried by the fact there was Denman, Kauto Star and Imperial Commander (in opposition),” he said.