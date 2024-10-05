Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes report and replay: Tamfana impresses

Tamfana confirmed herself to be an emerging force in the miling division with an authoritative victory in the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

An unlucky fourth in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas in the spring, David Menuisier's filly had been campaigned over further before being brought back in trip to win the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown last time. And she could be called the winner of this Group One from some way out, travelling strongly just off the pace under Colin Keane and kicking for home two furlongs out. Inspiral (9/2), soon on terms having made her customary slow start, gave chase but was making no further headway upon meeting the rising ground and the well-backed 2/1 favourite ran on powerfully to score by two lengths. Betfair and Paddy Power halved Tamfana in price to 7/1 for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot and introduced her into the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mares market at 6/1.

The winning trainer said: “She did exactly what we hoped she would. We kept it simple and I said to Colin she travels well and quickens so keep it simple wherever you are and respect the filly as she will take you there, and she did. For once everything went smoothly and she really deserved this. Honestly it is a big monkey off our back. This is what is great for racing. It is great to have big owners, but it is great for syndicates like this to be rewarded this way. “The filly was purchased for 20,000 euros and she is beating all those well-bred horses owned by the biggest in the UK and the world. That was just magic. It is a big sense of achievement when you think you have missed out a few times. I’m glad for the filly before myself and the owners. She is entered on Champions Day and she goes on any ground, but at this time of year you have to play it by ear. We will enjoy this then see in the next couple of weeks if we go again.” Keane added: “I’d say if it was a proper true run mile you would see a better filly again I would say. She pinged the gates and I kept it straightforward. It was very unfortunate that Oisin had to ride for Andrew but it was a brilliant spare to get and I was delighted to get the phone call. It is the first time that I have ridden for David, but they seem like a great bunch of connections that own the filly. “She travelled to the front very easy. I would have loved it if Sam (James, on Darnation) would have been able to bring her a bit further as I wasn’t sure what was coming from behind. If Inspiral turned up on her best today she would have been the one to beat so I wasn’t sure how far she was us off, but thankfully our filly quickened away.”

Inspiral bows out after Chariot run As well as the runner-up, John and Thady Gosden also saddled Nashwa who looked rusty in finishing fifth on her belated UK reappearance. Gosden senior said: “Inspiral ran a great race on ground she didn’t like as she won here on fast ground last year and she won a Breeders’ Cup on fast ground, but this ground has never been to her liking. The Thompson family are very sporting as they wanted to run her here then retire her to stud. She has run a great race, but Rab (Havlin) was very clear this was not her ground. "However, take nothing away from the winner who is very smart. I’m sure that is it for her. She was a champion at two, a champion at three in Europe, then a champion in America at four. This year we ran into a couple of little issues and today we were caught out by the ground, but she has still run a magnificent race. We knew Nashwa would need the race very much. There are no plans for her right now. We will just see how she is over the next few days." Richard Thompson, of Cheveley Park Stud, said of Inspiral: “She has been brilliant and it has been a hell of a journey with winning six Group Ones. To breed her and to then have the days we have had with her have been marvellous. For my mother, myself and the team at the stud it has been brilliant. She has just finished second in a good Group One. She has run well, but the ground hasn’t suited her totally.

Inspiral returns after her final race