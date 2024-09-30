Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes: 11 stand their ground

John and Thady Gosden could run four in Saturday’s Group One Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.
We reported last week that Group One winners Inspiral and Nashwa were set to represent the Clarehaven team and they could be joined by Duke Of Cambridge winner Running Lion and the progressive Friendly Soul.
1000 Guineas heroine Elmalka stands her ground for Roger Varian while Aidan O’Brien relies on Wingspan and Ylang Ylang. His son Joseph has left Rogue Millennium in the race.
Andrew Balding is set to run Sky Bet Strensall Stakes winner See The Fire and Tamfana and Darnation complete the field.
