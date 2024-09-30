Sporting Life
Inspiral and Nashwa - set to clash
Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes: 11 stand their ground

By David Ord
12:44 · MON September 30, 2024

John and Thady Gosden could run four in Saturday’s Group One Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

We reported last week that Group One winners Inspiral and Nashwa were set to represent the Clarehaven team and they could be joined by Duke Of Cambridge winner Running Lion and the progressive Friendly Soul.

1000 Guineas heroine Elmalka stands her ground for Roger Varian while Aidan O’Brien relies on Wingspan and Ylang Ylang. His son Joseph has left Rogue Millennium in the race.

Andrew Balding is set to run Sky Bet Strensall Stakes winner See The Fire and Tamfana and Darnation complete the field.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

