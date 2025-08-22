Viral infection rules Doyle out of York Ebor Festival

James Doyle will miss the final two days of York's Ebor Festival after being diagnosed with a viral infection.
The retained rider for big-spending owners Wathnan Racing, Doyle wasn't in action on Thursday but was declared for French Duke in Friday's opener as well as five Saturday mounts including King's Gambit and recent Goodwood winner Seagulls Eleven.
However, the 37-year-old posted a statement to X which read: "I have unfortunately been stood down from my intended rides at York today and tomorrow.
"I felt unwell during racing on Wednesday, underwent tests yesterday and have been diagnosed with a viral infection.
"I have been prescribed antibiotics and have been advised to rest for a few days.
"It's hugely disappointing to be missing important rides, but I wish the team well and look forward to being back in action shortly."
Danny Tudhope rides Night Raider for Wathnan in Friday's feature Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes, while Rab Havlin comes in for the ride on top weight French Master in Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.