Day one review: Vintage Clouds wins Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham Festival

If at first you don't succeed...

Vintage Clouds (28/1) won the Ultima Handicap Chase on his fifth attempt in the Cheltenham contest.

Placed twice in the race before but down the field 12 months ago on the back of a tough race at Haydock, he was revitalised by a lighter campaign and the fitting of first-time cheekpieces, and jumped superbly right on the pace under Grand National-winning jockey Ryan Mania.

The dangers inevitably loomed large as Alnadam, Happygolucky and Aye Right all looked to challenge as fellow pace-setter Pym backed out of proceedings at the top of the hill, but Sue Smith's experienced grey kept pulling out more and a fantastic leap at the last fence sealed the deal.

The veteran, who was tipped in Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column on Monday, skipped up the final hill to pull five and a half lengths clear of Kim Bailey's 100/30 favourite Happygolucky.

Third went to Aye Right (11/2) for Harriet Graham and Richard Johnson, while Cepage, One For The Team, Discordantly and Alnadam rounded off the first seven home in the first handicap event of the 2020 Festival.

Mania said: “It’s unbelievable. It’s a shame my first Festival winner comes under these circumstances, but it truly doesn’t matter. It’s a very memorable day.

“I rode him in this race last year and he made a noise coming down the hill. I said then he needed a wind op and he had a couple more runs this season and it became clear that he needed a wind op.

“We sent him away for that and the application of cheek pieces has sharpened up his jumping. He used to spend quite a lot of time in the air, whereas today he was really slick over his fences and with the wind operation helping as well, he’s got his day today.

“Realistically we thought he had a good each-way chance – that’s all you can really hope for coming to Cheltenham. We were confident he would run his race as he always does – he’s a real determined warrior.”

Mania quit the saddle for a spell before returning in 2019.

He added: “It hasn’t really sunk in yet. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d come and ride a Cheltenham winner, especially so soon after coming out of retirement.

“I couldn’t be happier.”