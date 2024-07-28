Vincent Ho relishing chance for first taste of Goodwood action

The Hong Kong jockey is best known for his association with superstar Golden Sixty, but has always wanted to experience riding the undulations of the famous Sussex Downs.

He was due to be at Goodwood’s showcase summer meeting 12 months ago, only to miss out after sustaining a fractured T5 vertebrae and concussion in a fall in Japan shortly before his planned departure for the UK.

The 34-year-old – who was part of the Shergar Cup-winning Rest of the World team at Ascot in 2019 – will now get his taste of the action having been handed three mounts for the opening day of the meeting, while he hopes to pick up even more as the week goes on.

He said: “Goodwood has been on the plan for quite a while and it will be great to ride there.

“I’ve watched races from Goodwood every year in Hong Kong and to finally to be able to ride there is amazing.

“I’m lucky enough to have a few rides thanks to some support from Mr Johnston – they always do well there. I’ll be there the whole festival no matter if I have a ride that day or not to enjoy it.”