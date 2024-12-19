Johnnywho expected to give good account in Ascot test

Jonjo O’Neill is not too concerned about the drop in trip for Johnnywho ahead of the Howden Noel Novices’ Chase at Ascot on Friday.

Having run over three miles at both the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals, he looked booked to be a staying novice chaser this season.

He began his campaign with a seamless win over two and a half miles at Carlisle before stepping into Grade Two company at Newbury against The Jukebox Man.

However, a mistake three from home as the pace quickened meant he could never get on terms and he finished third.

He races over just short of two miles and three furlongs on this occasion.

“He’s a strong traveller, so even though we were running him over three miles last season, we’ve had no trouble bringing him back in trip,” said O’Neill, who trains in partnership with his son, AJ.

“It’s a tight race, there might only be four of them in it but there’s not much between them all.

“But he seems grand so we’ll hope for the best, it looks the right race for him.

“Unfortunately he just made a mistake as the pace quickened at Newbury, at least we hope that’s the reason he was beaten, so we’ll see.”

Johnnywho is the highest-rated of four runners, but only 1lb clear of Gary and Josh Moore’s Mark Of Gold.

Ben Pauling’s Personal Ambition has a bit to find on the figures, but Charlie Longsdon’s Rare Edition ran well at the track last time when second to an unexposed runner from the Venetia Williams yard.

“He jumped really well here last time, so it seemed the obvious place to come back, and he’s earned the right to have a crack at graded company,” said Bill Esdaile of his owners, the Pay The Bill syndicate.

“We had the option of running in the novice handicap on the same card, but he was beaten last time by a better-handicapped horse, so we thought we’d try our luck here.

“This will tell us whether we stay around this trip or come back to two miles.”