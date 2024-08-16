Views from connections ahead of Saturday action at Newbury

Check out the views from connections ahead of Saturday's feature races.
Al Aasy will hope to reverse previous form when he renews rivalry with Al Qareem in the BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury.
The pair last faced one another in October when Karl Burke’s Al Qareem claimed the Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot, with Al Aasy finishing 13 lengths behind in fifth.
William Haggas’ charge has bounced back this term, starting with second in the Steventon Stakes here over 10 furlongs before securing his eighth career victory in the Group Three Glorious Stakes at Goodwood.
It was an impressive display by the talented son of Sea The Stars, who was boxed in by Relentless Voyager before eventually finding a gap by the rail inside the final half-furlong to power past his rival to a one-length success.
This Group Three contest, which is over one mile and five and a half furlongs, will be the furthest Al Aasy has ever raced, but that is not a concern for Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell.
“He’s absolutely fine. He didn’t exactly have a hard race the other day, so hopefully he’s in good shape,” he said. “It’s quick enough to run him back, but he only ran for about 100 yards so hopefully he will still be in good form on Saturday.
“He’s been in very good form recently, he (Haggas) wouldn’t be running him back if he wasn’t happy with him. He’s a seven-year-old and we’ve kept him in training, had a little fun with him and he has a good opportunity. So we’ll roll the dice and hope he can win it.
“I’ll be surprised if that (trip) beats him. I don’t think that’s too bad at all. He can do any trip this horse, it’s just a question of things going right in the race.”
Al Qareem has had several near misses since his Ascot triumph, being beaten by a neck on his seasonal reappearance in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes in Berkshire before another runner-up finish in the John Smith’s Silver Cup at York in July.
The Awtaad gelding eventually faded behind Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup after giving a bold sight in front for a long way, and drops back down in grade and trip in a bid to return to the winner’s enclosure.
“I thought the Goodwood Cup was a very good run, I mean he was against the very best,” owner Nick Bradley said. “He got us excited at one point, he ran his race, he stayed on to the line and he ran a career best.
“The horses lined up against him at Newbury are not in that class. Ground conditions – we would have liked a little softer in an ideal world, but it is a significant drop in grade. I definitely wanted more juice in the ground. Goodwood was only two weeks ago so in an ideal world you would wait another week, but we felt we had to declare given what was in the race.
“We’ve beaten Al Aasy on soft ground at Ascot before, but what will happen I don’t know. I think given the right conditions he is the best horse in the race.”
Go Daddy steps up to Pattern company for the first time for William Muir and Chris Grassick after finishing less than a length second in a French Listed contest on his last start.
The Paul and Oliver Cole-trained Sumo Sam – the only filly in the race – returns after wind surgery, while dual Group Three winner Roberto Escobarr, trained by Ian Williams, completes the five-runner field.
Oisin Murphy will be reunited with Kikkuli on Saturday when he goes for BetVictor Hungerford Stakes glory. The three-time champion jockey and current title leader was aboard Harry Charlton’s strapping son of Kingman when going down by the barest of margins to Haatem in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.
He handed over the reins to Ryan Moore for his tilt at the Prix Jean Prat, but is back in the saddle for this Group Two assignment.
The colt has always been in the spotlight being a half-brother to the brilliant Frankel, but so far a stakes success has eluded him despite some fine efforts in defeat since stepping up in grade.
However, Murphy has been impressed with Kikkuli’s work at home in the build-up to this seven-furlong event which will be the three-year-old’s first outing at a venue his illustrious sibling dazzled during his all-conquering career.
“He felt good last week and this looks a good spot for him,” said Murphy.
“We’re hopeful of a good run in what looks a competitive race. It’s great to ride a half-brother to Frankel for sure.”
Ed Walker’s English Oak is another seeking to regain the winning thread after missing out on a hat-trick in a muddling running of the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood.
That was his first appearance in Group company, but before that he was a most impressive winner of the Buckingham Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting, producing a performance suggesting he is more than worthy of his place in this grade.
His handler has elected to come here rather than wait a week for the City of York Stakes and feels the Berkshire track is the perfect place to showcase his best as he lines up alongside stablemate Popmaster.
“English Oak is well and on track for the Hungerford. He came out of Goodwood in good order,” said Walker
“I think over a straight seven at Newbury it is the perfect place to bounce back. It was a funny race at Goodwood. There aren’t that many opportunities over seven furlongs and it is a shame there are two only a week apart. Sadly it doesn’t have the prize-money of York but as a result could be slightly weaker."
William Haggas’ Tiber Flow also struggled to land a blow on the Sussex Downs but was a seven-furlong scorer in the John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock prior to Goodwood.
Marco Botti has decided to drop back to seven furlongs with his star filly Folgaria, looking to replicate her fine effort over track and trip when claiming the Fred Darling Stakes earlier in the season.
Since then she has been tried up at mile in search of Group One honours, but her trainer expects her to be suited by moving back slightly in both distance and grade.
Botti said: “I’ve been saying for a while seven furlongs is her optimum trip and we took a chance at Ascot in the Coronation Stakes. She did OK and ran respectably, but over a mile it just stretches her a little bit.
“She is taking on some good horses and it is not an easy task, but she seems to be in good form and has won at Newbury before. It will be nice to see how she gets on at this level and we are happy with her, she has done some nice work at home.
“I’m pleased they have had a little bit of rain and it is not going to be really fast ground – it should be nice ground for everyone.”
Defending champion Witch Hunter represents Richard Hannon, with locally-based Eve Johnson Houghton saddling the 2022 Hungerford winner Jumby at a track he knows well.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.