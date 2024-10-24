Views from connections ahead of Cheltenham and Doncaster Friday October 25

Get the latest trainer quotes ahead of day one of the Showcase Meeting at Cheltenham on Friday.
The prolific Gale Mahler will bid to secure a seventh successive victory in the Sky Bet Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday.
Adrian Keatley’s mare has not looked back since finishing fourth on her debut at Sedgefield in March, with back-to-back bumper wins at Southwell and Kelso followed by four triumphs over hurdles.
She has not been seen in competitive action since dominating her rivals in a Listed event at the Galway Festival in late July, but is reported to be in rude health ahead of her return on the opening day of Cheltenham’s season.
“She came back to the yard in good nick after her break after Galway and we’ve been happy with her ever since,” said Keatley.
“We’re very much looking forward to Friday, hopefully we can get the job done with her and get her owner (Jimmy Fyffe) his first winner in Cheltenham.
“It can’t be any harder than going to Galway I’m sure.”
On future plans, the trainer added: “We’ll get Friday out of the way and see where we go from there.
“Maybe we’ll go back there for the November meeting, but we’ll very much get Friday out of the way first.”
Gale Mahler is opposed by four other unbeaten hurdlers in the Paul Nicholls-trained Brave Knight, Dan Skelton’s Valgrand, Imaginarium from Olly Murphy’s yard and Sam Drinkwater’s Strong Foundations.
The Grade Two line-up is completed by Dancing In Paris, an 87-rated Flat performer for Ian Williams who makes his hurdling bow.
There is a strong Irish presence on the undercard, particularly in the William Hill Top Price Guarantee Novices’ Chase, with Keatley’s outsider Noble Anthem the sole home-trained runner in a field of five.
The likely favourite is Gavin Cromwell’s high-class chaser Path d’Oroux, with Jazzy Matty (Cian Collins), San Salvador (Joseph O’Brien) and Shecouldbeanything (Gordon Elliott) also making the trip across the Irish Sea.
The most valuable race of the afternoon is the £100,000 squareintheair.com Handicap Chase, with last year’s winner Dancing On My Own (Henry de Bromhead) back to defend his crown under top-weight.
His opponents include Matata (Nigel Twiston-Davies), Calico (Dan Skelton), Arclight (Nicky Henderson) and course and distance winner Triple Trade (Joe Tizzard).
A full-sister to the mighty Cracksman will be in action at Doncaster on Friday as Queen Of Thieves makes her racecourse debut.
Cracksman, who now stands at Dalham Hall Stud, is an eight-time winner with four Group Ones on his CV including the Prix Ganay, the Coronation Cup and two renewals of the Qipco Champion Stakes.
He is by Frankel and out of the mare Rhadegunda, making him a full sibling to British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes entrant Queen Of Thieves.
Both Cracksman and his younger sister are owned and were bred by Anthony Oppenheimer, with John and Thady Gosden’s Clarehaven Stables the base responsible for both.
The Gosdens have used the race to good effect in the past, winning with subsequent Oaks heroine Soul Sister in 2022 and French Oaks winner Star Of Seville in 2014.
Oppenheimer has enjoyed a victory in the Town Moor contest also as Domino Darling took first place in 2019.
The owner said of Queen Of Thieves: “It will be an exciting day.
“She is a full-sister to Cracksman, and I have another Cracksman running on Saturday at Newbury, Danielle, though that meeting may be cancelled but we’ll see.
“We have won this race before and it has produced an Oaks winner (Soul Sister), so that’s quite something.”
Another Doncaster debutant with a notable pedigree, again for the Gosden team, is Kaleido in the Join Century Racing Club Today EBF Maiden Stakes.
Owned by Prince Faisal, the colt is by Make Believe out of Contradict and is therefore a full-brother to Mishriff – winner of the Prix du Jockey Club, Saudi Cup, Sheema Classic and the Juddmonte International.
