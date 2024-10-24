Views from connections ahead of Cheltenham and Doncaster Friday October 25

Magnificent seven-timer in Gale Mahler’s sights

Click here for racecard & free video form

The prolific Gale Mahler will bid to secure a seventh successive victory in the Sky Bet Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday.

Adrian Keatley’s mare has not looked back since finishing fourth on her debut at Sedgefield in March, with back-to-back bumper wins at Southwell and Kelso followed by four triumphs over hurdles.

She has not been seen in competitive action since dominating her rivals in a Listed event at the Galway Festival in late July, but is reported to be in rude health ahead of her return on the opening day of Cheltenham’s season.

“She came back to the yard in good nick after her break after Galway and we’ve been happy with her ever since,” said Keatley.

“We’re very much looking forward to Friday, hopefully we can get the job done with her and get her owner (Jimmy Fyffe) his first winner in Cheltenham.

“It can’t be any harder than going to Galway I’m sure.”

On future plans, the trainer added: “We’ll get Friday out of the way and see where we go from there.

“Maybe we’ll go back there for the November meeting, but we’ll very much get Friday out of the way first.”