The summer meeting at Deauville compromises of a series of high-octane, Group One Sunday cards which act as a link between the Parisian Classic racing in the spring and the crucial, autumnal season at ParisLongchamp. This Sunday, the Group One Haras d’Etreham Prix Jean Prat (14.50) marks the beginning of the summer-time festivities at the Normandy-based racecourse, and with over €850,000 on offer across the 10-race card, our Man in France, Jason Kiely, leads the way through Sunday’s card.

GAMES LEADS CHARGE FOR UK RAIDERS

The Group One Haras d’Etreham Prix Jean Prat (14.50) has housed numerous champions in recent seasons and of late, the €400,000 showpiece has been a recreational ground for overseas raiders, with four of the last five winners either trained in the UK or Ireland.

Charlie Appleby’s French darts very rarely land too far from the bullseye and the Newmarket-based handler took this contest in 2020 with Pinatubo, one of two recent winners for the Godolphin blue. A troubled passage and forced tactics saw Modern Games fail to last home in the French Derby a month ago, however, returned to 1,400m, the three-year-old looks a rock-solid contender to land a third Group One on Sunday.

Already a Breeders' Cup and French 2000 Guineas winner, the son of Dubawi looks a shade clear of his 10 rivals this weekend and the straight course at Deauville should benefit Modern Games’ straightforward style of racing. The colt is Charlie Appleby’s only runner on the card and the only mount taken by William Buick on the afternoon, but if Modern Games puts in a similar effort to the one seen in the Group One Poule d’Essai des Poulains on May 15, then he will be difficult to overturn on his third successive start in France.

Perhaps the closest rival to Modern Games is the 114-rated Richard Hannon-trained Lusail. The Al Shaqab Racing-owned three-year-old was carried out on his shield when just failing behind Coroebus at Royal Ascot and was within a length of Perfect Power at Newbury in April. Making his French debut, it would be no surprise to see Lusail put it up to Modern Games, especially as the Hannon yard have won this contest twice since 2010.

Sheila Lavery’s New Energy also lines-up, along with David Simcock’s Light Infantry, however, the pair both have questions to answer following sub-standard performances last-time-out. One of three fillies in the field, the Aiden O’Brien-trained Tenebrism, is the final overseas challenger amongst the eleven-strong line-up. With no female winner of the race in over 20 years, the odds are stacked firmly against the filly, who has yet to hit the board at Group One level.

TEXAS AND ROZGAR FOR FRANCE

Although Andre Fabre’s Tribalist can enter calculations of each-way optimists, the colt has a length to find on Texas, one of the main domestic hopes for Sunday’s feature. It has been a while between drinks at the top table for Chantilly-based trainer Henri Devin, who has decided to freshen up Texas in a bid to break a big-race drought for his team. Second to Modern Games in the French Guineas, Texas has not been seen for 53 days and his front-running style may see him go close on Sunday.

Boasting a completely different profile to Texas and taking a huge leap from Listed, straight into Group One company, Francis-Henri Graffard’s Rozgar has it all to do on Sunday, despite chasing a quick four-timer. The progressive sprinter has been extremely impressive this season, including over course and distance but it is difficult to gauge what exactly he has beaten. Although trained by a genius, Rozgar would need to be a freak to score on Sunday, but each-way punters may find him enticing.

VERDICT : 1. MODERN NEWS 2. LUSAIL 3. ROZGAR