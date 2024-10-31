All eyes are on City Of Troy on Saturday night as he bids to give the Ballydoyle team a first success in the Classic and the trainer remains in upbeat mood.

"I’m looking forward to it, he seems well and everybody seems happy with him. Hopefully he runs a big race. Every time we have a runner we learn from our mistakes, we think, and we keep tweaking a little bit, we work on the stalls and lots of stuff.

"Each time is an experience and if you can remember your experiences gone by, some time, when you find the right horse and everything goes right you hope that it might happen. We’ve enjoyed the journey, hopefully we’ll enjoy the race and everything will go well.

"His movement, ability, cruise, action, determination, makeup, the way he’s put together, a very good-natured horse — a very compact horse who looks much smaller until you stand into him and realise how big he really is — all the things that make him different — his movement is massive with big, long strides; he’s aggressive and he’s hardy and you can see his dad (Justify) and granddad (Galileo) in him, so he’s always been an exciting horse.

"All the things that make him different, and he has the pedigree to back it all up."

Watch the full interview right here: