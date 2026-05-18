Victorious highest-rated two-year-old filly with Timeform after Naas win

The daughter of Wootton Bassett was sent off the 10/11 favourite for the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes and travelled powerfully through the race before beating Controlla by a neck, the pair six lengths clear of the third.

It's a contest trainer Aidan O'Brien has used as a springboard to Royal Ascot success in the past and after the race he said: "She's still obviously a little bit green off of the bridle but she travelled well, and Ryan (Moore, jockey) just said there was the two in front of him who fell away at halfway, and he would have preferred them to take him (into the race) a bit longer, but it was probably good for her because she was there and she had to knuckle down and probably learned more."

Asked whether the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot would be the next port of call for Victorious, he added: "That was the plan, yes. I think you'd have to be very happy today, and looking at her, you'd imagine there's more to come with her."