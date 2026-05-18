Victorious highest-rated two-year-old filly with Timeform after Naas win

Victorious is Timeform's top-rated two-year-old filly following her victory at Naas on Sunday, earning a master figure of 100p.
The daughter of Wootton Bassett was sent off the 10/11 favourite for the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes and travelled powerfully through the race before beating Controlla by a neck, the pair six lengths clear of the third.
It's a contest trainer Aidan O'Brien has used as a springboard to Royal Ascot success in the past and after the race he said: "She's still obviously a little bit green off of the bridle but she travelled well, and Ryan (Moore, jockey) just said there was the two in front of him who fell away at halfway, and he would have preferred them to take him (into the race) a bit longer, but it was probably good for her because she was there and she had to knuckle down and probably learned more."
Asked whether the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot would be the next port of call for Victorious, he added: "That was the plan, yes. I think you'd have to be very happy today, and looking at her, you'd imagine there's more to come with her."
The Timeform race report suggests she could be an ante-post bet for the race, concluding: "All bar one of the last four winners have followed up in the Albany and she's also the one to beat at Ascot, ante-post quotes of 4/1 in the aftermath seeming generous."
And she now has the rating to back it up.
Timeform Irish handicapper Billy Nash said: "Victorious is now 100p which makes her Timeform's top-rated two-year-old filly of the year to date.
"Aidan's last two winners of the Fillies Sprint Stakes as Naas, Fairy Godmother and Meditate (both of whom were rated 98p after Naas), went on to win the Albany at Royal Ascot and there is more to come from Victorious as she still has plenty to learn."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.