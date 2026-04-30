Veteran Bob Olinger a Stayers star for Henry de Bromhead at Punchestown

The 11-year-old Bob Olinger got the better of Jimmy Du Seuil and Teahupoo in a thrilling renewal of the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown.
It was a fifth Grade 1 success of his career on the back of finishing third to Home By The Lee at the Cheltenham Festival where he ran well in a bid to retain his crown.
Usually on his summer holidays by the time Punchestown comes around, he was allowed to take his chance in the twilight of his career and he brought the house down under Darragh O'Keeffe.
Jack Kennedy was the man on board ownermate Teahupoo for trainer Gordon Elliott and the first-time blinkers looked to have worked the oracle on the 5/4 favourite as he turned for home in the lead.
However, it was all change in the home straight as Bob Olinger came from the rear to hit the front and it was left to Jimmy Du Seuil to mount the most dangerous challenge under Paul Townend.
He might've got closer, too, with a better jump at the last, but that halted his momentum as Bob Olinger got home by three parts of a length on his final career start.
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Owner Brian Acheson said: "He read the script, he's 11-years-old, I can't ask him for anymore even though he probably wants to. He's been a rock star, now five Grade 1s, I can't believe it.
"You go into any pub in Ireland and say 'I own Bob' the chances are people know who I'm talking about. He's given us some memories.
"My legs are jelly. There's not too much more I can say."
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