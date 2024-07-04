Vandeek back ‘in good health’ ahead of July Cup bid

The son of Havana Grey, unbeaten during a superb juvenile campaign, did not take his place in the Commonwealth Cup due to an abnormal blood count.

He won his maiden at Nottingham last July before stepping up to Group Two level to claim victory in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood and then completed a hat-trick in the Prix Morny in France.

Vandeek rounded out his season with further Group One glory in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Trained by the father and son duo of Simon and Ed Crisford, he was beaten on his three-year-old debut at Haydock but connections were expecting an improved display at the Royal meeting, only for a minor setback to ruin those plans.

However, Chris Wall, racing manager to owners KHK Racing, is happy with his work heading into the July Cup.